ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United To Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

According to a report Manchester United have reached agreement with Ralf Rangnick to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager on an interim basis.

The report comes from Laurie Whitwell and David Ornstein of The Athletic and claims Rangnick has agreed to an initial six month contract with a further two years in a consultancy role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwCXa_0d6klSh200
IMAGO / Sven Simon

The 63 year old is currently employed by Lokomotiv Moscow and will now look to leave that role to take up the position at Old Trafford.

The report claims that due to work permit issues, Rangnick will not be in place in time to face Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend

Norwegian Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday after a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road which saw captain Harry Maguire sent off.

That was the final straw for the Manchester United board who had also seen their team convincingly beaten by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

United announced they would be looking to put in place an interim manager until the end of the season and it now seems Rangnick is their choice.

A number of candidates have been linked with the job on a permanent basis including Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Unai Emery.

More to follow...

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Unai Emery
LFCTransferRoom

England Right-Back Kyle Walker Admits Manchester City Aren't On The Same Level As Liverpool And Manchester United

Kyle Walker has admitted that Manchester City can not be compared to both Liverpool and Manchester United because they haven't won the Champions League. Manchester City still are yet to be win European's most prestige trophy, despite bringing in Pep Guardiola to do so five years ago. The oil-rich club got to their first Champions League final last season, but were beaten by Thomas Tuchel's Cheslea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'Complete Robbery' Liverpool Fans React To Their 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Coming 7th Behind Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo And Chelsea's Jorginho

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah came 7th in this years Ballon D'or, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th and Jorginho finishing in 3rd place. Liverpool fans have no reacted well to the shocking, yet not surprising news. Despite a continuous of record breaking, dragging a depleted Liverpool side to third...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Manchester City#The Premier League#Norwegian
LFCTransferRoom

Ballon d'Or Awards 2021: How to Watch/Live Stream - UK, US, India

The Ballon d'Or awards ceremony takes place on Monday and if you are hoping to watch it but don't know how, you can find out here. As we are coming towards the end of the calendar year, it is time to decide who wins the prestigious individual award that is the Ballon d'Or. This year, there are many players in with a chance of winning it. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is not one of them.
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Rio Ferdinand Has His Say On The Debate Between Jamie Carragher And Roy Keane As The Former Manchester United And Liverpool Players Make Up On Twitter

Super Sunday was full of drama and it wasn't on the pitch. In the Sky Sports studio, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane had an heated debate about Michael Carrick dropping Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United caretaker manager made a huge call prior to Sunday's match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
The Independent

Arsenal star Gabriel fended off baseball bat-wielding thug at his home

Arsenal star Gabriel fought off a baseball bat-wielding thug who attempted to steal his car.Gabriel Magalhaes known as Gabriel, had just returned to his home in Barnet, north London, when he was approached by three men as he got out of his car on August 20.One of the men, Abdi Muse, 26, was armed with a baseball bat.The men ordered Gabriel to give them his car keys, but the 23-year-old Brazilian defender refused to do so.Footage of the incident has now been released which shows the ensuing struggle between Gabriel and the men as he fended them off.Gabby showed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
280
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy