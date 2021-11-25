A repurposed vaccine grants durable anterograde access to neural circuits

In addition the Series Editors' Note was missing from this article and should have read:. Imagine you and your colleagues have done 1000 transplants in persons with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in 1st remission. 5 percent of the 20 percent of recipients relapsing posttransplant have an isolated central nervous system relapse. You are curious and want to know whether there is anything special about this 5 percent, specifically whether this risk corelates with any pretransplant clinical and laboratory co-variates. You have extensive clinical data and some typical laboratory data on all 1000 but you suspect the culprit is mutation topography. What to do? Fortunately you have bio-banked DNA from the 1000. If resources and monies are not limiting you can do targeted or next generation sequencing on all 1000 DNA samples and off you go. However, most of us lack unlimited resources and monies. How can you sensibly and efficiently tackle this research problem? The answer is a case-cohort design study. In the typescript which follows Profs. Cai and Kim explain how to accomplish this. If you follow their advice you may need only to analyze samples from < 300 recipients rather than 1000 to test your hypothesis. They explain how to design such a study and provide references to estimate sample size.

