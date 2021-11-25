ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A repurposed vaccine grants durable anterograde access to neural circuits

By Jennifer B. Treweek
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow a decades-old vaccine for yellow fever may help scientists study the brain connectome. For more than a century, neuroscientists have endeavored to unlock "the mystery of the three pounds of matter that sits between our ears"1 (remarks by then President Obama to introduce the BRAIN Initiative,...

www.nature.com

IFLScience

What Are Those Weird Floating Things You Sometimes See In Your Vision?

About 76 percent of all non-visually impaired people experience something known as "floaters". These appear as moving structures, like little worms, that sometimes appear in your field of vision if you are staring at something bright and uniform such as the sky, snow, or a white screen. Their scientific name...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
#Brain Initiative#Mice#Neural#Human Brain#Nature Methods#Yfv
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
SCIENCE
yale.edu

Inequitable access to COVID-19 vaccines among countries that hosted trials

A Yale-led study reveals that low- and middle-income countries that hosted clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines are receiving proportionately fewer doses of these vaccines, suggesting that there are wealth-based disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access among countries that participate in testing. The study, published Nov. 18 in JAMA Network Open, examines...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Anterograde transneuronal tracing and genetic control with engineered yellow fever vaccine YFV-17D

Transneuronal viruses are powerful tools for tracing neuronal circuits or delivering genes to specific neurons in the brain. While there are multiple retrograde viruses, few anterograde viruses are available. Further, available anterograde viruses often have limitations such as retrograde transport, high neuronal toxicity or weak signals. We developed an anterograde viral system based on a live attenuated vaccine for yellow fever-YFV-17D. Replication- or packaging-deficient mutants of YFV-17D can be reconstituted in the brain, leading to efficient synapse-specific and anterograde-only transneuronal spreading, which can be controlled to achieve either monosynaptic or polysynaptic tracing. Moreover, inducible transient replication of YFV-17D mutant is sufficient to induce permanent transneuronal genetic modifications without causing neuronal toxicity. The engineered YFV-17D systems can be used to express fluorescent markers, sensors or effectors in downstream neurons, thus providing versatile tools for mapping and functionally controlling neuronal circuits.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Identify Brain Switch That Controls a Vital Survival Instinct in Organisms

Knowing when to head out looking for food and when to stop and eat instead is an important judgment call for any species that wants to survive for an extended period of time – and the switch in the brain managing these behaviors has just been identified. While the discovery was made in the relatively simple brain of the Caenorhabditis elegans worm, researchers are confident that understanding these complicated brain wirings can provide us with insight into how these processes might work in other animals too, including humans.  It all ties in to something scientists don't understand much about right now: how...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

mRNA vaccine for Lyme disease prevention

Acquired protection from infection with Borrelia burgdorferi — which is transmitted by Ixodes scapularis ticks and causes Lyme disease — is thought to be associated with host immune responses to antigens present in tick saliva. Based on a previous analysis of the tick sialome, Sajid et al. have developed a vaccine comprised of lipid nanoparticles containing nucleoside-modified mRNAs encoding 19 I. scapularis salivary proteins. Immunized guinea pigs exposed to a tick challenge developed erythema at the bite site, which resulted in poor tick feeding, early detachment and protection from B. burgdorferi transmission.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

miR-21 antagomir reverses COPD pathology

Dysregulated expression of miRNAs is implicated in the pathogenesis of chronic lung diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Here, Kim et al. identify miR-21 expression to be highly upregulated in the lungs of mice with cigarette smoke (CS)-induced COPD. miR-21 expression was similarly increased in bronchial biopsies from patients with COPD, correlating with disease severity and impaired lung function. Treatment of mice with CS-induced COPD with a miR-21-specific antagomir reduced lung miR-21 expression, suppressed airway inflammation, reduced fibrosis and improved lung function. CS-induced miR-21 exerts its effects through inhibition of the anti-inflammatory transcriptional repressor SATB1, increasing S100A9 expression and NF-κB activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Case-cohort design in hematopoietic cell transplant studies

In addition the Series Editors' Note was missing from this article and should have read:. Imagine you and your colleagues have done 1000 transplants in persons with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in 1st remission. 5 percent of the 20 percent of recipients relapsing posttransplant have an isolated central nervous system relapse. You are curious and want to know whether there is anything special about this 5 percent, specifically whether this risk corelates with any pretransplant clinical and laboratory co-variates. You have extensive clinical data and some typical laboratory data on all 1000 but you suspect the culprit is mutation topography. What to do? Fortunately you have bio-banked DNA from the 1000. If resources and monies are not limiting you can do targeted or next generation sequencing on all 1000 DNA samples and off you go. However, most of us lack unlimited resources and monies. How can you sensibly and efficiently tackle this research problem? The answer is a case-cohort design study. In the typescript which follows Profs. Cai and Kim explain how to accomplish this. If you follow their advice you may need only to analyze samples from < 300 recipients rather than 1000 to test your hypothesis. They explain how to design such a study and provide references to estimate sample size.
SCIENCE
WUTR Eyewitness News

New discovery made into how the human body fights viruses

UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – You might have learned in science class that your body creates antibodies to fight off viruses that make you sick. The way they work is by latching onto a virus and blocking it from infecting host cells. This is a widely understood concept of how antibodies neutralize viruses. New research […]
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A large-scale population-based epidemiological study on the prevalence of central sensitization syndromes in Japan

A cross-sectional study of 21,665 Japanese residents was performed to investigate the prevalence of central sensitization syndromes (CSS). CSS were assessed using the Central Sensitization Inventory (CSI-A). CSS were defined as a CSI-A score of 40 or higher. Age, sex, district, 10 CSS-related diseases (CSI-B), lifestyle, and mental factors were rated in a self-reported survey. The prevalence of CSS and its relationship with potential factors were examined by sex using descriptive and logistic regression models. The prevalence of CSS was 4.2% in all participants and was significantly higher in women (4.9%) than in men (2.7%). Adjusted odds ratios correlated with CSS for an age of 80"“97Â years versus 60"“79Â years (2.07 and 2.89), one or more CSI-B diseases (3.58 and 3.51), few sleeping hours (2.18 and 1.98), high perceived stress (5.00 and 4.91), low (2.94 and 2.71) and high (0.45 and 0.66) resilienceÂ versus moderate resilience, and exercise habits (0.68 and 0.55) in men and women (all P"‰<"‰0.05). The relationshipÂ between CSS and ageÂ 20 and 59Â years, ex-smokers, coffee intake, and alcohol intake differedÂ by sex. The prevalence of CSS was estimated to be low in the healthy population. CSS correlated with CSS-related diseases and some positive and negative factors.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

How can scientists update coronavirus vaccines for omicron? A microbiologist answers 5 questions about how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA vaccines for over two decades. Here she explains why vaccines might need to be updated and what that process would look like. 1. Why might vaccines need to be updated? Basically, it’s a question of whether a virus has changed enough so that antibodies created by the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The impact of fine particulate matter (PM) on various beneficial functions of human endometrial stem cells through its key regulator SERPINB2

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Fine particulate matter (PM) has a small diameter but a large surface area; thus, it may have broad toxic effects that subsequently damage many tissues of the human body. Interestingly, many studies have suggested that the recent decline in female fertility could be associated with increased PM exposure. However, the precise mechanisms underlying the negative effects of PM exposure on female fertility are still a matter of debate. A previous study demonstrated that resident stem cell deficiency limits the cyclic regenerative capacity of the endometrium and subsequently increases the pregnancy failure rate. Therefore, we hypothesized that PM exposure induces endometrial tissue damage and subsequently reduces the pregnancy rate by inhibiting various beneficial functions of local endometrial stem cells. Consistent with our hypothesis, we showed for the first time that PM exposure significantly inhibits various beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells, such as their self-renewal, transdifferentiation, and migratory capacities, in vitro and in vivo through the PM target gene SERPINB2, which has recently been shown to be involved in multiple stem cell functions. In addition, the PM-induced inhibitory effects on the beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells were significantly diminished by SERPINB2 depletion. Our findings may facilitate the development of promising therapeutic strategies for improving reproductive outcomes in infertile women.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Experimental Cancer Drug Shows Early Promise as Alzheimer's Treatment in Mouse Study

Targeting immune cells in the brain called microglia has shown some promise towards developing a potential avenue for Alzheimer's treatment, according to new research using mouse models. The primary job of microglia is to protect the brain, but they can carry a particular gene mutation that has previously been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's. In this study, researchers were able to establish the molecular fingerprint of that mutation. By blocking off the effects of the mutation in tests on mice, the team was able to reverse some of the inflammatory effects and synaptic toxicity (neuron damage) that's usually seen as...
CANCER
Nature.com

Preclinical therapeutics ex ovo quail eggs as a biomimetic automation-ready xenograft platform

Preclinical cancer research ranges from in vitro studies that are inexpensive and not necessarily reflective of the tumor microenvironment to mouse studies that are better models but prohibitively expensive at scale. Chorioallantoic membrane (CAM) assays utilizing Japanese quail (Coturnix japonica) are a cost-effective screening method to precede and minimize the scope of murine studies for anti-cancer efficacy and drug toxicity. To increase the throughput of CAM assays we have built and optimized an 11-day platform for processing up to 200 quail eggs per screening to evaluate drug efficacy and drug toxicity caused by a therapeutic. We demonstrate ex ovo concordance with murine in vivo studies, even when the in vitro and in vivo studies diverge, suggesting a role for this quail shell-free CAM xenograft assay in the validation of new anti-cancer agents.
CANCER
kslnewsradio.com

Studies find evidence of ‘Superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

In an article released by NPR, some scientists are reporting “superhuman immunity” present in defending against COVID-19. This is also known as “hybrid immunity.”. The article explains that scientists have discovered that certain individuals are able to produce an extremely powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. These individuals produce very high levels of antibodies that are also highly flexible.
SCIENCE

