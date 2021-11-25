A repurposed vaccine grants durable anterograde access to neural circuits

A cross-sectional study of 21,665 Japanese residents was performed to investigate the prevalence of central sensitization syndromes (CSS). CSS were assessed using the Central Sensitization Inventory (CSI-A). CSS were defined as a CSI-A score of 40 or higher. Age, sex, district, 10 CSS-related diseases (CSI-B), lifestyle, and mental factors were rated in a self-reported survey. The prevalence of CSS and its relationship with potential factors were examined by sex using descriptive and logistic regression models. The prevalence of CSS was 4.2% in all participants and was significantly higher in women (4.9%) than in men (2.7%). Adjusted odds ratios correlated with CSS for an age of 80"“97Â years versus 60"“79Â years (2.07 and 2.89), one or more CSI-B diseases (3.58 and 3.51), few sleeping hours (2.18 and 1.98), high perceived stress (5.00 and 4.91), low (2.94 and 2.71) and high (0.45 and 0.66) resilienceÂ versus moderate resilience, and exercise habits (0.68 and 0.55) in men and women (all P"‰<"‰0.05). The relationshipÂ between CSS and ageÂ 20 and 59Â years, ex-smokers, coffee intake, and alcohol intake differedÂ by sex. The prevalence of CSS was estimated to be low in the healthy population. CSS correlated with CSS-related diseases and some positive and negative factors.
