Big cells, small potential

Small B-cell lymphoid neoplasms (SBCLNs) are a heterogeneous group of diseases characterized by malignant clonal proliferation of mature B-cells. However, the classification of SBCLNs remains a challenge, especially in cases where histopathological analysis is unavailable or those with atypical laboratory findings or equivocal pathologic data. In this study, gene expression profiling of 1039 samples from 27 gene expression omnibus (GEO) datasets was first investigated to select highly and differentially expressed genes among SBCLNs. Samples from 57 SBCLN cases and 102 nonmalignant control samples were used to train a classifier using the NanoString platform. The classifier was built by employing a cascade binary classification method based on the random forest algorithm with 35 refined gene signatures. Cases were successively classified as chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma, conventional mantle cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, leukemic non-nodal mantle cell lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma/WaldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, and other undetermined. The classifier algorithm was then validated using an independent cohort of 197 patients with SBCLNs. Under the distribution of our validation cohort, the overall sensitivity and specificity of proposed algorithm model were >95%, respectively, for all the cases with tumor cell content greater than 0.72. Combined with additional genetic aberrations including IGH-BCL2 translocation, MYD88 L265P mutation, and BRAF V600E mutation, the optimal sensitivity and specificity were respectively found at 0.88 and 0.98. In conclusion, the established algorithm demonstrated to be an effective and valuable ancillary diagnostic approach for the sub-classification and pathologic investigation of SBCLN in daily practice.
