Science

Big cells, small potential

By Paulina Strzyz
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. The regenerative...

www.nature.com

Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel diagnostic approach for the classification of small B-cell lymphoid neoplasms based on the NanoString platform

Small B-cell lymphoid neoplasms (SBCLNs) are a heterogeneous group of diseases characterized by malignant clonal proliferation of mature B-cells. However, the classification of SBCLNs remains a challenge, especially in cases where histopathological analysis is unavailable or those with atypical laboratory findings or equivocal pathologic data. In this study, gene expression profiling of 1039 samples from 27 gene expression omnibus (GEO) datasets was first investigated to select highly and differentially expressed genes among SBCLNs. Samples from 57 SBCLN cases and 102 nonmalignant control samples were used to train a classifier using the NanoString platform. The classifier was built by employing a cascade binary classification method based on the random forest algorithm with 35 refined gene signatures. Cases were successively classified as chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma, conventional mantle cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, leukemic non-nodal mantle cell lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma/WaldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, and other undetermined. The classifier algorithm was then validated using an independent cohort of 197 patients with SBCLNs. Under the distribution of our validation cohort, the overall sensitivity and specificity of proposed algorithm model were >95%, respectively, for all the cases with tumor cell content greater than 0.72. Combined with additional genetic aberrations including IGH-BCL2 translocation, MYD88 L265P mutation, and BRAF V600E mutation, the optimal sensitivity and specificity were respectively found at 0.88 and 0.98. In conclusion, the established algorithm demonstrated to be an effective and valuable ancillary diagnostic approach for the sub-classification and pathologic investigation of SBCLN in daily practice.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New potential drugs for muscle dystrophy found using stem cells

Muscular dystrophy describes a group of genetic diseases in which muscles progressively weaken and degenerate, with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) being the most common. There are no curative treatments for DMD, and available drugs for the most part delay the progression to extend the patient's quality of life. A new study seen in Biomedicines by CiRA Assistant Professor Tomoya Uchimura and Associate Professor Hidetoshi Sakurai, both of whom join T-CiRA in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda), uses iPS cells to show that drugs acting on store-operated calcium channels can extend the contractile function of muscles. The results reveal these channels are a new drug target for DMD treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: Case-cohort design in hematopoietic cell transplant studies

In addition the Series Editors' Note was missing from this article and should have read:. Imagine you and your colleagues have done 1000 transplants in persons with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in 1st remission. 5 percent of the 20 percent of recipients relapsing posttransplant have an isolated central nervous system relapse. You are curious and want to know whether there is anything special about this 5 percent, specifically whether this risk corelates with any pretransplant clinical and laboratory co-variates. You have extensive clinical data and some typical laboratory data on all 1000 but you suspect the culprit is mutation topography. What to do? Fortunately you have bio-banked DNA from the 1000. If resources and monies are not limiting you can do targeted or next generation sequencing on all 1000 DNA samples and off you go. However, most of us lack unlimited resources and monies. How can you sensibly and efficiently tackle this research problem? The answer is a case-cohort design study. In the typescript which follows Profs. Cai and Kim explain how to accomplish this. If you follow their advice you may need only to analyze samples from < 300 recipients rather than 1000 to test your hypothesis. They explain how to design such a study and provide references to estimate sample size.
SCIENCE
#Stem Cells#Cell Biology#Molecular Cell#Ageing
The Independent

Scientists use stem cells to create models of pre-embryos

Scientists are using human stem cells to create a structure that mimics a pre-embryo and can serve as a research alternative to a real one.They say these “blastoids” provide an efficient, ethical way to study human development and pursue biomedical discoveries in fertility and contraception. The latest effort was detailed Thursday in the journal Nature The structures aren’t embryos, but scientists nevertheless didn't let them grow past two weeks in deference to longstanding ethical guidelines.A blastoid is a model for a blastocyst, a ball of cells that form within a week of fertilization and are about the width of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Directed-evolution of translation system for efficient unnatural amino acids incorporation and generalizable synthetic auxotroph construction

Site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids (UAAs) with similar incorporation efficiency to that of natural amino acids (NAAs) and low background activity is extremely valuable for efficient synthesis of proteins with diverse new chemical functions and design of various synthetic auxotrophs. However, such efficient translation systems remain largely unknown in the literature. Here, we describe engineered chimeric phenylalanine systems that dramatically increase the yield of proteins bearing UAAs, through systematic engineering of the aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase and its respective cognate tRNA. These engineered synthetase/tRNA pairs allow single-site and multi-site incorporation of UAAs with efficiencies similar to those of NAAs and high fidelity. In addition, using the evolved chimeric phenylalanine system, we construct a series of E. coli strains whose growth is strictly dependent on exogenously supplied of UAAs. We further show that synthetic auxotrophic cells can grow robustly in living mice when UAAs are supplemented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel model of molnupiravir against SARS-CoV-2 replication: accumulated RNA mutations to induce error catastrophe

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 410 (2021) Cite this article. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led researchers and clinicians to repurpose existing antiviral NAs to fight SARS-CoV-2 infection. Since RdRp plays a pivotal role in virus replication and transcription, broad-spectrum NA inhibitors have been used to target RdRp, which can recognize and incorporate the active form of NA inhibitors into the growing RNA strand, thereby terminating RNA chain elongation. However, the 3"²"“5"² exonuclease (ExoN) of SARS-CoV-2 may limit the antiviral effects of NA inhibitors incorporated into nascent RNA.3 To date, some NAs which can evade the ExoN proofreading function have shown potent anti-coronavirus activity in preclinical studies and have entered clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment, among which molnupiravir was just approved by Australia on August 9, 2021, for treating COVID-19.
CANCER
Nature.com

Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Crystallins are ubiquitous, however, prevalence is seen in eye lens. Eye lens crystallins are long-lived and structural intactness is required for maintaining lens transparency and protein solubility. Mutations in crystallins often lead to cataract. In this study, we performed mutations at specific sites of M-crystallin, a close homologue of eye lens crystallin and studied by using replica exchange molecular dynamics simulation with generalized Born implicit solvent model. Mutations were made on the Ca2+ binding residues (K34D and S77D) and in the hydrophobic core (W45R) which is known to cause congenital cataract in homologous Î³D-crystallin. The chosen mutations caused large motion of the N-terminal Greek key, concomitantly broke the interlocking Greek keys interactions and perturbed the compact core resulting in several folded and partially unfolded states. Partially unfolded states exposed large hydrophobic patches that could act as precursors for self-aggregation. Accumulation of such aggregates is the potential cause of cataract in homologous eye lens crystallins.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Catalytic flexibility of rice glycosyltransferase OsUGT91C1 for the production of palatable steviol glycosides

Steviol glycosides are the intensely sweet components of extracts from Stevia rebaudiana. These molecules comprise an invariant steviol aglycone decorated with variable glycans and could widely serve as a low-calorie sweetener. However, the most desirable steviol glycosides Reb D and Reb M, devoid of unpleasant aftertaste, are naturally produced only in trace amounts due to low levels of specific Î² (1"“2) glucosylation in Stevia. Here, we report the biochemical and structural characterization of OsUGT91C1, a glycosyltransferase from Oryza sativa, which is efficient at catalyzing Î² (1"“2) glucosylation. The enzyme's ability to bind steviol glycoside substrate in three modes underlies its flexibility to catalyze Î² (1"“2) glucosylation in two distinct orientations as well as Î² (1"“6) glucosylation. Guided by the structural insights, we engineer this enzyme to enhance the desirable Î² (1"“2) glucosylation, eliminate Î² (1"“6) glucosylation, and obtain a promising catalyst for the industrial production of naturally rare but palatable steviol glycosides.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Experimental investigation of size broadening of a K x-ray source produced by high intensity laser pulses

The size of a hard KÎ± x-ray source (\({\mathrm{E}}_{{\rm{K}}_{\rm{\alpha }}}\) = 17.48Â keV) produced by a high intensity femtosecond laser interacting with a solid molybdenum target is experimentally investigated for a wide range of laser intensity (I"‰~"‰1017"“2.8"‰Ã—"‰1019Â W/cm2) and for four values of the temporal contrast ratio (6.7"‰Ã—"‰107"‰<"‰CR"‰<"‰3.3"‰Ã—"‰1010). Results point out the size enlargement of the x-ray source with the increase of laser intensity and with the deterioration of temporal contrast. It amounts up to sixteen times the laser spot size at the highest laser intensity and for the lowest temporal contrast ratio. Using hydrodynamic simulations, we evaluate the density scale length of the pre-plasma L/Î» just before the main pulse peak. This allows us to show that a direct correlation with the laser absorption mechanisms is not relevant to explain the large size broadening. By varying the thickness of the molybdenum target down to 4Â Âµm, the impact of hot electron scattering inside the solid is also proved irrelevant to explain the evolution of both the x-ray source size and the KÎ± photon number. We deduce that the most probable mechanism yielding to the broadening of the source size is linked to the creation of surface electromagnetic fields which confine the hot electrons at the solid surface. This assumption is supported by dedicated experiments where the evolution of the size enlargement of the x-ray source is carefully studied as a function of the laser focal spot size for the highest contrast ratio.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence-enhanced quantum chemical method with broad applicability

High-level quantum mechanical (QM) calculations are indispensable for accurate explanation of natural phenomena on the atomistic level. Their staggering computational cost, however, poses great limitations, which luckily can be lifted to a great extent by exploiting advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Here we introduce the general-purpose, highly transferable artificial intelligence"“quantum mechanical method 1 (AIQM1). It approaches the accuracy of the gold-standard coupled cluster QM method with high computational speed of the approximate low-level semiempirical QM methods for the neutral,Â closed-shell species in the ground state. AIQM1 can provide accurate ground-state energies for diverse organic compounds as well as geometries for even challenging systems such as large conjugated compounds (fullerene C60) close to experiment. This opens an opportunity to investigate chemical compounds with previously unattainable speed and accuracy as we demonstrate by determining geometries of polyyne molecules-the task difficult for both experiment and theory. Noteworthy, our method's accuracy is also good for ions and excited-state properties, although the neural network part of AIQM1 was never fitted to these properties.
COMPUTERS
WPRI 12 News

New discovery made into how the human body fights viruses

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – You might have learned in science class that your body creates antibodies to fight off viruses that make you sick. The way they work is by latching onto a virus and blocking it from infecting host cells. This is a widely understood concept of how antibodies neutralize viruses. New research however has revealed […]
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Gold Could Be The Unexpected Secret Weapon We Need Against Antibiotic Resistance

Filling a germ's pockets with gold could be a handy way to end an infection. Frustratingly, scientists have struggled to turn this nugget of knowledge into a practical antimicrobial therapy. Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Fudan University in China, and the University of Leeds in the UK, recently joined forces to repackage gold nanoclusters to make them more appealing to bacteria and less damaging to our own bodies. By weaving the gold into two molecules with contrasting levels of electrostatic stickiness, the team built a particle that has the potential to punch holes in the defenses of...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wideband and high-order microwave vortex-beam launcher based on spoof surface plasmon polaritons

The electromagnetic vortex carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM), which is first studied at optical frequency, has begun to attract widespread attention in the field of radio-frequency/microwave. However, for the OAM mode generated by traditional single antennas, there are problems such as low order and narrow bandwidth, and complex structures such as dual-fed networks may be required. In this paper, based on spoof surface plasmon polariton (SSPP) mode leaky-wave antenna, a single-port traveling-wave ring is proposed to radiate high-order OAM modes working near the cut-off frequency of SSPP state. The achieved 12-order OAM mode within 9.1"“10.1Â GHz (relative bandwidth of 10.4%) has the main radiation direction close to the antenna surface, forming a plane spiral OAM (PSOAM) wave, which reduces the requirements for mode purity in practical applications. This SSPP ring using periodic units as radiating elements can be an effective radiator for broadband and large-capacity OAM multiplexing communications. The structural characteristics of single feed contribute to the integration of microwave circuits.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Configurable pixelated skyrmions on nanoscale magnetic grids

Topological spin textures can serve as non-volatile information carriers. Here we study the current-induced dynamics of an isolated magnetic skyrmion on a nanoscale square-grid pinning pattern formed by orthogonal defect lines with reduced magnetic anisotropy. The skyrmion on the square grid can be pixelated with a quantized size of the grid. We demonstrate that the position, size, and shape of skyrmion on the square grid are electrically configurable. The skyrmion center is quantized to be on the grid and the skyrmion may show a hopping motion instead of a continuous motion. We find that the skyrmion Hall effect can be perfectly prohibited due to the pinning effect of the grid. The pixelated skyrmion can be harnessed to build future programmable racetrack memory, multistate memory, and logic computing device. Our results will be a basis for digital information storage and computation based on pixelated topological spin textures on artificial pinning patterns.
SCIENCE
Newswise

AI predicts treatment response and survival in small cell lung cancer patients

Newswise — CLEVELAND—Researchers at the Center for Computational Imaging and Personalized Diagnostics (CCIPD) at Case Western Reserve University have used artificial intelligence (AI) to identify patterns on computed tomography (CT) scans that offer new promise for treating patients with small cell lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) represents about...
CANCER
Nature.com

Quantitative analysis of non-equilibrium systems from short-time experimental data

Estimating entropy production directly from experimental trajectories is of great current interest but often requires a large amount of data or knowledge of the underlying dynamics. In this paper, we propose a minimal strategy using the short-time Thermodynamic Uncertainty Relation (TUR) by means of which we can simultaneously and quantitatively infer the thermodynamic force field acting on the system and the (potentially exact) rate of entropy production from experimental short-time trajectory data. We benchmark this scheme first for an experimental study of a colloidal particle system where exact analytical results are known, prior to studying the case of a colloidal particle in a hydrodynamical flow field, where neither analytical nor numerical results are available. In the latter case, we build an effective model of the system based on our results. In both cases, we also demonstrate that our results match with those obtained from another recently introduced scheme.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanism of phosphate sensing and signaling revealed by rice SPX1-PHR2 complex structure

Phosphate, a key plant nutrient, is perceived through inositol polyphosphates (InsPs) by SPX domain-containing proteins. SPX1 an inhibit the PHR2 transcription factor to maintain Pi homeostasis. How SPX1 recognizes an InsP molecule and represses transcription activation by PHR2 remains unclear. Here we show that, upon binding InsP6, SPX1 can disrupt PHR2 dimers and form a 1:1 SPX1-PHR2 complex. The complex structure reveals that SPX1 helix Î±1 can impose a steric hindrance when interacting with the PHR2 dimer. By stabilizing helix Î±1, InsP6 allosterically decouples the PHR2 dimer and stabilizes the SPX1-PHR2 interaction. In doing so, InsP6 further allows SPX1 to engage with the PHR2 MYB domain and sterically block its interaction with DNA. Taken together, our results suggest that, upon sensing the surrogate signals of phosphate, SPX1 inhibits PHR2 via a dual mechanism that attenuates dimerization and DNA binding activities of PHR2.
SCIENCE

