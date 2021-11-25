Bears' Eddie Jackson active, Allen Robinson inactive against Lions

(670 The Score) The Bears have ruled out receiver Allen Robinson against the Lions on Thursday, while safety Eddie Jackson is active.

Robinson (hamstring) will miss his second straight game. He has 30 receptions for 339 yards and a touchdown this season. Jackson (hamstring) had missed the last two games.

The Bears' other inactives are quarterback Justin Fields (ribs), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle), defensive lineman Mario Edwards (ribs), running back Damien Williams (calf), tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive back Teez Tabor.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) is officially active and in line to start for Detroit.

Kickoff between the Bears (3-7) and Lions (0-9-1) is set for 11:30 a.m. CT from Ford Field.

