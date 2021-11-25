LIPSS-based functional surfaces produced by multi-beam nanostructuring with 2601 beams and real-time thermal processes measurement

Efficient frequency shifting and beam splitting are important for a wide range of applications, including atomic physics1,2, microwave photonics3,4,5,6, optical communication7,8 and photonic quantum computing9,10,11,12,13,14. However, realizing gigahertz-scale frequency shifts with high efficiency, low loss and tunability-in particular using a miniature and scalable device-is challenging because it requires efficient and controllable nonlinear processes. Existing approaches based on acousto-optics6,15,16,17, all-optical wave mixing10,13,18,19,20,21,22 and electro-optics23,24,25,26,27 are either limited to low efficiencies or frequencies, or are bulky. Furthermore, most approaches are not bi-directional, which renders them unsuitable for frequency beam splitters. Here we demonstrate electro-optic frequency shifters that are controlled using only continuous and single-tone microwaves. This is accomplished by engineering the density of states of, and coupling between, optical modes in ultralow-loss waveguides and resonators in lithium niobate nanophotonics28. Our devices, consisting of two coupledÂ ring-resonators, provide frequency shifts as high as 28"‰gigahertz with an on-chip conversion efficiency of approximately 90"‰per"‰cent. Importantly, the devices can be reconfigured as tunable frequency-domain beam splitters. We also demonstrate a non-blocking and efficient swap of information between two frequency channelsÂ with one of the devices. Finally, we propose and demonstrate a scheme for cascaded frequency shifting that allows shifts of 119.2"‰gigahertz using a 29.8"‰gigahertz continuous and single-tone microwave signal. Our devices could become building blocks for future high-speed and large-scale classical information processors7,29 as well as emerging frequency-domain photonic quantum computers9,11,14.
