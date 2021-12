Philadelphia is coming off a big win against the Denver Broncos on the road. They now focus their attention on the New Orleans Saints, as they face them in Philadelphia this coming weekend. Philadelphia comes into this game as a two-point favorite against this Saints team. The 5-4 Saints arecurrently on a 2-game losing skid, with losses to Falcons and Titans. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston has undergone surgery on his ACL, which means Trevor Siemian will get the start. Here is a preview of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 11 game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO