ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Why Choose A Tesla Electric Car?

By Enplugged
enplugged.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for an environmentally friendly option for your new vehicle, then the chances are that you will be considering purchasing an electric car. An electric car is not only better for the environment, but will also save you thousands of dollars each year that you would otherwise be...

enplugged.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Volvo Says Manufacturing An Electric Car Generates 70 Percent More Emissions Than Its ICE Equivalent

Having announced that it will sign the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emissions Cars and Vans at COP26, a study by Volvo Motors says that the manufacturing process of its C40 Recharge electric coupe-SUV generates 70 percent more emissions than that of the ICE-powered XC40 counterpart. However, when the car’s lifetime is factored in, a breakeven is reached, and the EV’s total carbon footprint is less compared to that of the ICE vehicle’s.
CARS
Reuters

In Los Angeles, Tesla's rivals roll out larger, cheaper electric SUVs

LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Automakers chasing electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) revealed new, more affordable and larger electric sport utility vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show, racing into one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. market. Kia Motors (000270.KS) called out Tesla by name at...
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Electric Car FAQs: How Long Do Electric Cars Last?

Supporters of EVs will tell you that electric cars are just like regular cars. For the most part, they’re right. You step on the pedal on the right and the car goes, you turn the wheel and the car turns, and the only real difference is what kind of fuel goes in it. If we’re being completely honest, though, that’s only mostly true. Most of the time, the only difference is what kind of fuel goes into the car, but the other differences probably need explaining in order for mainstream buyers to buy electric cars.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Tesla Model A — The Tesla Mini Car We Want To See

Remember back in 2018 when Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla was working on a mini car that could “squeeze in an adult?” Sadly, a few years have passed and we have yet to see a mini Tesla EV come into production. But what would a Tesla mini car look like?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Tesla Roadster#Sports Car#The Tesla Company
Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
Fortune

Electric car upstarts sizzle

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. General Motors CEO Mary Barra must be wondering what she needs to do to get some attention. Her company is investing billions of dollars...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Tesla, Electric SUVs See Disappointing Reviews From Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports ranked Tesla Inc NASDAQ: TSLA) next to last for reliability among 28 automakers. Tesla vehicles and electric SUVs from competitors are among the least reliable models sold in the United States, according to Consumer Reports. "Electric SUVs as a vehicle category is the absolute bottom in terms of...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Tesla announces all-electric $1,900 Cyberquad for kids

Tesla has quietly launched a $1,900 four-wheel ATV for kids. The Cyberquad for Kids is available to order right now from Tesla’s website, and will begin shipping in two to four weeks. The surprise announcement comes more than two year after Tesla announced a fullsize Cyberquad ATV to compliment its futuristic Cybertruck. The Cyberquad has not yet shipped.
CARS
Benzinga

Ford Said To Be Deploying Tesla-Supercharger-Like EV Charging Stations At Dealerships

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is installing charging stations at its dealerships that resemble Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Superchargers, Electrek reported on Tuesday. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford is said to be deploying these chargers ahead of its upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup’s commercial roll out next year and as it delivers more Mustang Mach-Es.
DEARBORN, MI
AUTOCAR.co.uk

What are the mileage rates for petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric cars?

HMRC sets specific rates for drivers to claim back the cost of business journeys. Here’s how it all works. It's vital to closely watch advisory fuel rates. Here's why. If you’re driving a company car (or van), then the latest advisory fuel rates (AFRs) are what you need to keep an eye on. Refreshed every three months to reflect shifting prices at the pump, they set a per-mile rate for reclaiming fuel expenses if you’re out on business. Employers can also use them to claim back fuel for private mileage – for example, if drivers are using a fuel card.
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla App Outage Disconnects Owners From Their Cars

The Tesla app is the primary way that owners interface with their cars. The app is used to unlock the car, turn it on, and use various features such as sentinel mode and interacting with Tesla superchargers. When the app is not working, many of those features are inaccessible. Elon...
CELL PHONES
CleanTechnica

Choosing An Electric Vehicle Charging Station — The Basics

This is a short section of our new, free 2021–2022 EV Chargers Guide. More sections of the report will be published shortly, or you can just download the full report now. The report is free thanks to sponsorship from NeoCharge and EV Connect. While people mostly use the term “EV...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Mobile App Is As Reliable As Its Cars

As the weekend started, social media was flooded with reports that Tesla owners couldn't get into their cars using the app. The problem was first reported in the USA and Canada at around 5 PM EST. Approximately 500 customers said that they could not access their vehicles, showing them a 500 server error. The cause of the problem was an app server outage. Elon Musk responded to specific tweets, stating that Tesla was looking into the situation.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy