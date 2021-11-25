ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Bucs on TV

By Kevin Hickey
 7 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) are preparing to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) for a crucial Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

While the Colts have been surging with five wins in their last six games and are coming off an upset win over the Bills, the Buccaneers are currently being viewed as arguably the team to beat in the NFC.

Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on your local FOX channel, per 506 Sports.

Getting the call for the FOX crew will be Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

The Colts find themselves right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture with six games remaining and their bye looming in Week 14.

They already upset the Bills in a dominating fashion. Now, they set their sights on the Bucs in Week 12.

