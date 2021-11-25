Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

It’s Walton-Milton and Grayson-Collins Hill in Friday night’s Class 7A semifinals. Here are previews of each game. Last meeting: Walton won 24-9 in 2015. Things to know: Walton is in the semifinals for the first time since its Class 5A runner-up finish in 2011. Milton is in for the first time since winning the Class 7A title in 2018. Walton advanced in the second round with a 52-35 victory over No. 7 Brookwood, the fourth top-10 opponent the Raiders have beaten, the second in the playoffs, both on the road. Sophomore QB Jeremy Hecklinski was 14-of-24 passing for 268 yards. Rawson MacNeill had five receptions for 99 yards. Sutton Smith, a Memphis-committed running back, had 180 all-purpose yards on 16 touches. His 64-yard TD reception midway in the third quarter gave Walton a 42-14 lead. Milton had a tougher time with fourth-ranked Mill Creek, winning 36-27. It was a two-point game until Jordan McDonald’s 1-yard run with 3:25 left. Devin Farrell was held to 3-for-9 passing for 118 yards, but McDonald rushed for 201 yards on 21 carries. McDonald, who is committed to Central Florida, rushed for 248 yards the previous week against Marietta. Milton’s average score is 42-20. Walton’s is 37-26.
