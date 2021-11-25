Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

The Shawnee Mission Northwest Varsity boys basketball team will enter the 2021-2022 season with high expectations. The boys were ranked in the preseason polls as the #2 team in Kansas 6A according to Kansas Basketball Coaches Association. The were also ranked #4 in the Kansas City metro area according to 810 Varsity. The early season schedule will feature 4 of the first 5 games at home. However, it will be a difficult early schedule for the Cougars facing tough league opponents, a KCK powerhouse, and 2 preseason top 5 KC metro area teams. Cougars return 3 starters from last years team that advanced to the state tournament for the first time in 8 seasons. Returning starters include 3 all-league performers in seniors Damare Smith, Landon Wagler, and Dante Wheatcroft. Damare Smith has 998 career points and will look to break the 1,000 point mark on his first basket in the first game this season. Damare Smith avg 16.9 ppg & 4.1 apg last season making him a 1st team all league and 2nd team all state selection. Landon Wagler avg 16.9 ppg & 5.1 rpg making him a second team all league and honorable mention all state selection. Dante Wheatcroft avg 7.1 ppg last season and earned honorable mention all league. Juniors Malik O’Atis and Michael Collins will provide the cougars with some varsity experience they received as sophomores last season. Khalil Moses is currently injured but is another junior that suited up for the varsity team last season and should be back in full swing in the coming weeks. Cougars will also look to feature some young players with a talented Freshmen and sophomore class. The boys varsity team will kick-off their season on Tuesday December 7th at home vs Shawnee Mission North. Freshmen will kick off their season on Monday.

