ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The 5 Best and 5 Worst Things About Xiaomi Smartphones

By Ewdison Then
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8vwa_0d6kiCzh00

LG exit from the smartphone market and Huawei taking a backseat has seen a shift in power in various markets around the world. In the US, Motorola made a surprising comeback while brands like OPPO and Vivo have been able to rise through the ranks in global markets. All throughout those changes, Xiaomi remained firmly among the world’s top 5 smartphone brands. No longer simply equated as an Apple wannabe, Xiaomi’s brand and even sub-brands have established a presence in almost every part of the globe, including the US. As with anything, there are plenty of reasons to pine for a Xiaomi phone or to avoid one. With the upcoming holidays, you might just be in the market for a new smartphone, and these are some of the things you might want to keep in mind before putting a Xiaomi phone on your list.

Yay: The Price is Right

There is no denying that Xiaomi’s biggest strength is the allure of its pricing strategy. Especially in the early days of the smartphone market, very few even dared to offer smartphones at half the price of a Samsung or an Apple. Those that do often cut too many corners to actually make it a worthwhile investment. Xiaomi dared, and its gamble definitely paid off, cementing its name as one of the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturers globally, even without a presence in the US.

The reason Xiaomi succeeded wasn’t just because of dirt-cheap prices, though. Back then, it offered a combination of decent or even premium hardware specs at affordable prices and sold these phones by the hundreds in order to recoup production costs. Xiaomi also challenged the bias against “cheap” products by actually delivering quality smartphones that you don’t have to throw away after the slightest accident. Today, there are far too many brands that make the same promise, but Xiaomi still remains not only a pioneer but the strongest name in that race.

Nay: US Snub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgdLj_0d6kiCzh00

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

While Xiaomi has a strong presence in many markets around the world, it remains virtually absent in the US. For years, it has been speculated that Xiaomi would eventually enter that market, especially after hiring former Google exec Hugo Barra. That never came to be, though, and the company’s only official products in the country are still Xiaomi-branded merchandise or products from sub-brands or affiliate companies, particularly in the wearables and IoT industries.

Getting into the US officially has never been easy for smartphone makers outside the country, and even a big company like Xiaomi would be stumped at the barriers to entry. The biggest hurdle is getting deals with carriers since consumers there still get their phones primarily through them. There are, of course, plenty of behind-the-scenes negotiations not just between Xiaomi and US network operators but also between those operators and smartphone brands that might not want Xiaomi to have some space on store shelves.

There is always the direct-to-consumer route that the likes of ZTE and even Sony (after it closed its US stores) employ. There are also third-party retailers that might be willing to import Xiaomi phones into the US, though through probably risky channels since these products might not have FCC approval. The problem here, however, is that not all Xiaomi, Redmi, or even POCO phones are guaranteed to work with US cellular networks, making it a rather expensive gamble that might not pay off in the end.

Yay: Daring innovation

Giants like Samsung and Apple may have the lion’s share of the smartphone market, but their size and popularity don’t come without some costs. Despite having more resources to throw at ideas, these companies have very little wiggle room for doing expensive experiments to sell to the public. Despite having bigger coffers and buffers, every product has to be relatively successful, or their profits take a big hit, and things start to look ugly for investors and shareholders.

In practice, this means that larger smartphone makers often take very few risks in venturing out of their comfort zones. They don’t change the formula very often and sometimes rely on cosmetic changes to sell a new product, aside from the usual hardware upgrades, of course. Case in point, Samsung, Apple, and even Google have mostly stuck with the same charging speeds for years while the rest of the mobile world blazes past them.

Xiaomi isn’t as big as those two, but that never stopped it from boldly going where no phone maker has gone before. It was the first to push the idea of bezel-less phones, although vivo and OPPO took it to the extreme with popup cameras. It didn’t shy away from putting out a foldable phone when only Huawei and Samsung (and Royole) were butting heads in that space. It’s also burning rubber in breaking the charging speed barrier, sometimes with rather frightening implications. It doesn’t always jump head-first, but it isn’t as timid as some well-known phone brands have been.

Nay: Software is Hard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvnX8_0d6kiCzh00

One aspect where Xiaomi hasn’t exactly been blazing a trail is in its software management. MIUI has traditionally been seen as an iOS clone, and it was only recently that it started to develop its own identity. Even then, it still strays a bit from what has been regarded as a “standard” Android experience, though, to be fair, it isn’t really alone in that regard. It may, however, be at the tail end behind OPPO and vivo in trying to appeal to those who prefer a lighter Android experience.

A consequence of the heavy changes that Xiaomi heaps on top of Android is that it isn’t able to roll out Android updates on time or as wide as it can reach. Things are definitely changing for the better lately, with the company promising Android 12 for quite a good number of its most recent phones. Xiaomi still has a lot of work to do, though, especially if it wants to cover the dozens of smartphones it puts out each year under different models and brands, and that’s not considering yet how long it plans to support phones that are only two or three years old.

Yay: A Xiaomi phone for everyone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQDXn_0d6kiCzh00

Photo by Camilo Freedman/APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images

Part of Xiaomi’s success can be attributed to its sheer numbers. Last year alone, it launched almost 50 phones under its Mi, Redmi, and POCO brands. Not all countries see those phones, of course, but it does mean that Xiaomi almost covers the entire world, even if the “Xiaomi” name itself isn’t available there. It’s definitely not a small number, considering how many phones a year other manufacturers launch.

Xiaomi doesn’t just target almost every country or region either. More importantly, it has a selection for almost every tier and, therefore, every budget. Just because you don’t have the budget for a premium phone doesn’t mean you have to give up what you may love about the Xiaomi experience. You might even find yourself gravitating towards a Redmi or a POCO, and you’ll still be part of the great big Xiaomi family.

Nay: Irony of Choice

Having too many choices, however, can also backfire. To some people, it may reek of a company’s desperation and a lack of direction, throwing everything it can at a wall to see which ones stick. For some buyers, the sheer number of decisions to make and facts to juggle can paralyze them and scare them away towards other brands with much simpler messaging, even if they offer different models for different market tiers.

Xiaomi’s launching a plethora of models within just months of each other means that they differ only ever so slightly from one another. This can sometimes even cause buyer’s remorse when a newer model comes out just after a painstaking decision-making process to buy one. It is a strategy that has worked so far for Xiaomi, but the smartphone market might reach a tipping point soon, especially since it isn’t alone anymore in using that tactic.

Yay: Smartwatches and Smart Homes, oh my!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWVU7_0d6kiCzh00

Although Xiaomi started out as a smartphone-centric company (its first product was actually MIUI, not a phone), it has since grown out of its smartphone roots. Like any giant tech company today, it has embraced a world of Internet-connected products, from smartwatches to smart TVs to smart vacuum cleaners. They don’t all have Xiaomi’s name on them, but even brief research of some strange-sounding brand will reveal ties to one of China’s biggest companies. Xiaomi even sells products that don’t have anything directly to do with technology, like apparel or suitcases.

In other words, Xiaomi is creating a network of products and services that will go well together, especially those that can be connected to smartphones, directly or otherwise. Just like with Apple, consumers are immersed in an ecosystem, where every new investment in that ecosystem has benefits and dividends, especially if it means enjoying features that you wouldn’t have access to if you simply paired a Xiaomi Mi Watch with a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Nay: Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt

Being immersed in such an ecosystem, however, might also have dire consequences, at least if you start listening to stories, theories, and allegations not directly connected to the products in question. As a Chinese brand, Xiaomi isn’t exactly immune to accusations of being a threat to the US’s national security because of associations with the Chinese government. Even just the possibility might already turn off quite a few people, even those living outside of the US.

There is also the still present stigma of Chinese products being of poorer quality or are generally untrustworthy, despite much of the world’s electronics hailing from there anyway. It is, of course, an unfair characterization, especially for Chinese companies working hard to deliver quality products.

Yay: Business Model for this Generation

Xiaomi is a young company in years and in heart. It also started out a lot smaller compared to smartphone makers, who were already giants in the consumer electronics industry even before they dabbled in mobile devices. Since Xiaomi didn’t really have the resources back then to adapt traditional business models and practices, it decided to turn that weakness into a strength in order to appeal to its target demographic.

Xiaomi initially did almost all of its business online, from sales to customer support. Although older consumers might have balked at that idea, it was a hit among a generation that was more at ease with online transactions. It allowed Xiaomi not only to save up as it grew but also to respond faster than those using traditional in-person or phone support channels. That model is now being adopted by other phone makers, but Xiaomi already has it down to a “T.”

Nay: Customer Support Woes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3beS0J_0d6kiCzh00

Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Unfortunately, just because the channels are great doesn’t mean the communication is just as great. There have been numerous complaints about the quality of Xiaomi’s customer service, whether it’s about responding to questions or following up on repairs. Suffice it to say, Xiaomi hasn’t received a stellar grade on what should be one of its key strengths.

That said, it would be a bit unfair to blame it on the mostly online medium of communication or to make a generalization of the company. Different markets have different personnel manning those customer service channels, so experiences may vary. Unfortunately, that does cause some would-be buyers to prefer more traditional support channels. After all, it’s hard to actually ignore a customer if they’re already standing in front of you.

Takeaway

The quality of Xiaomi’s hardware and software has made leaps and bounds over the past few years. It has outgrown that image of “that Chinese phone” and has become a force that neither Apple nor Samsung could ignore. Xiaomi’s brand, which includes Redmi and POCO, continues to conquer many markets around the world, and that’s without even a presence in the US.

Xiaomi’s prices make its phones almost undeniable, but considerations that go beyond hardware and software might hold buyers back. For those in the US, the decision has already been made for them since the company still refuses to sell their phones there. For those where Xiaomi’s phones are available, they are undoubtedly a steal. At least, if you’re willing to live with the drawbacks that have become part and parcel of the Xiaomi experience, for better or for worse.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

OnePlus 10 Pro specs leak hint at the smartphone market’s problem

We get a new generation of smartphones every year, like clockwork, despite and in spite of global events like the COVID-19 pandemic or supply shortages. In the past, almost every new smartphone generation brought something new and exciting to the table, something that kept consumers at the edge of their seats and stuck with indecision whether to buy a new phone now or wait for the next big thing instead. That excitement seems to have mellowed down in the past year or so, and this unofficial information about the OnePlus 10 Pro could be indicative of a subtle malady is plaguing the smartphone market.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

ASUS ROG Phone 5s brings the latest gaming phone to the US

With all the attention that foldable devices are getting, you might think they’re the only high-end niche phone around. If, however, you are more interested in an overpowered phone, then gaming smartphones are where it’s at. The hype around this rather specialized market has seemingly died down a bit over the past few months, but ASUS’ launch of the ROG Phone 5s in the US wants to remind everyone that the game is far from over.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Apple turns to TSMC for in-house 5G iPhone modem

For years now, we’ve seen Apple attempt to move away from Qualcomm by producing its own computing components in-house. However, one component that still ties Apple to Qualcomm is a big one in the mobile world: modems. While Apple’s iPhones use the company’s own System-on-chip (SoC) (or as Apple calls them, “Chips”), Apple is still using Qualcomm-made modems in its phones, but that’s something that could change in 2023 thanks to a new team-up with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Smartphone Market#Lg#Motorola#Oppo#Bloomberg
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNN

Xiaomi's stumble allows Apple to reclaim No.2 spot in smartphones

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Xiaomi stumbled in the third quarter as it grappled with fallout from the global chip shortage and fiercer competition. The Chinese company, which only recently became the world's second-biggest smartphone maker, fell back to third place behind Apple (AAPL) in the three months ended September, according to Counterpoint Research and Canalys.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Best smartphones under AED 2,000 in the UAE

The under AED 2,000 category is a very interesting one. There are a lot of really good smartphones you can get their hands on in this price range. Now whether that might be a slightly older flagship or a current mid-tier device, there are a lot of options. Smartphones like...
WORLD
enplugged.com

Xiaomi Announces Mi 11 Ultra: The Largest Smartphone Camera – AnandTech

It’s been a little less than 3 months since Xiaomi released their first Mi 11 series device, the baseline Mi 11 which we reviewed a few weeks ago. Today, within a flurry of device announcements, Xiaomi announced the new Mi 11 Ultra as a higher-end follow-up to the Mi 11, representing the company’s newest top-of-the-line smartphone with new unprecedented camera capabilities.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi almost ready to update 9 of its smartphones to MIUI 13

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, promised that the next major MIUI version would arrive before the end of this year without giving any specific time frame or a list of phones. However, a developer dug out a list of phones that might be getting MIUI 13 pretty soon. The list was...
CELL PHONES
New Haven Register

RS Recommends: These Smartphones Have the Best Battery Life

Batteries in smartphones are lasting longer than ever. But it’s inevitable that, eventually, they’ll run out. It’s always helpful to have a spare, but some phones outshine others in terms of their ability to last longer before creeping into the red. Which Phones Have the Best Battery Life?. We spent...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

DuckDuckGo's new feature aims to fix one of the worst things about Android

DuckDuckGo has added a new app tracking protection capability on Android. However, the feature doesn't block trackers in a few apps that rely on tracking to function properly. The new feature is available in beta for now, and you can join the waitlist. Many of today's best Android phones lack...
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Smartphone Leaked, Might Have Leica Camera with a Rear Display

Let’s face it, all front-facing cameras on smartphones come nowhere near the quality of their main sensors on the back, but taking selfies using the latter is always an issue. However, that may change with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Set to be released in 2022, this device features a sleek rounded display, a centered hole-punch camera, and a secondary display located right next to the Leica triple rear camera system. Read more for a video and additional pictures.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Xiaomi Q3 sees steady smartphone revenue as investments pummel net profit

Xiaomi reported an 8.2% increase in third-quarter revenue to 78 billion yuan on Tuesday, but thanks to unrealised losses from its investments amounting to 3.4 billion yuan, its net profit was slashed from the 4.86 billion yuan reported last year to 0.79 billion yuan. Broken down by segment, smartphone revenue...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy