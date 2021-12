Much like kids at Christmastime who start to dream about next year’s presents right after opening this year’s gifts, the crop markets start preparing and guessing for next year’s crop data as this year’s crop harvest comes to a close. Projections for 2022 crop acreage have begun to roll in over the last couple of months, but the tenor of those estimates has shifted during the harvest. The early estimates reflected the bullishness of the significant crop prices this year. Later estimates have tempered those prices with the matching increases in agricultural inputs. Let’s explore those projections and the factors that shaped them.

