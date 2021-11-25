Thanks to you, Thanksgiving lives on

Must Read Alaska is taking a break today to spend precious time with loved ones. You’ll find us with family, and not writing many stories, as we’re hoping for a light workload, no website crashes, and no political shenanigans. We hope you are with loved ones, too.

On this day, we’re especially grateful for the many who are not able to take a break, because they are on duty: Our men and women who are serving in the Armed Forces, those standing guard for us on police and trooper shifts, and those who are staying ready in our fire departments who will rise save someone from disaster.

We’re thankful for the nurses and doctors who have been taking care of patients through their worst times, and we realize that they, too, have families who wish they could be home. From air traffic controllers to hotel staff, there are so many who work on this day, and we appreciate you all for what is a personal sacrifice.

Thank you to everyone who reads and supports Must Read Alaska, and especially those who have chipped in financially to help this conservative news project stay standing. I appreciate you so much.

Thanks to the crew at MRAK who keep the website from crashing and who help produce content — John, Scott, S. the tech guru, and he who shall be known as Reformed Snowflake. And not to forget the columnists here at MRAK who bring a diverse perspective and exchange of ideas — and keep things interesting. I encourage everyone to take a look at the Thanksgiving columns by Win Gruening, Art Chance, and Jamie Allard.

Happy Thanksgiving to all, no matter our circumstance or fortune. This is a great country, and as our journey in self-government perseveres through these tough times, we have a mighty God who watches over us all. We are so thankful.

– Suzanne Downing and the Must Read Alaska Team