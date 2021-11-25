ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Thanks to you, Thanksgiving lives on

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20m8IY_0d6kgf2Y00

Must Read Alaska is taking a break today to spend precious time with loved ones. You’ll find us with family, and not writing many stories, as we’re hoping for a light workload, no website crashes, and no political shenanigans. We hope you are with loved ones, too.

On this day, we’re especially grateful for the many who are not able to take a break, because they are on duty: Our men and women who are serving in the Armed Forces, those standing guard for us on police and trooper shifts, and those who are staying ready in our fire departments who will rise save someone from disaster.

We’re thankful for the nurses and doctors who have been taking care of patients through their worst times, and we realize that they, too, have families who wish they could be home. From air traffic controllers to hotel staff, there are so many who work on this day, and we appreciate you all for what is a personal sacrifice.

Thank you to everyone who reads and supports Must Read Alaska, and especially those who have chipped in financially to help this conservative news project stay standing. I appreciate you so much.

Thanks to the crew at MRAK who keep the website from crashing and who help produce content — John, Scott, S. the tech guru, and he who shall be known as Reformed Snowflake. And not to forget the columnists here at MRAK who bring a diverse perspective and exchange of ideas — and keep things interesting. I encourage everyone to take a look at the Thanksgiving columns by Win Gruening, Art Chance, and Jamie Allard.

Happy Thanksgiving to all, no matter our circumstance or fortune. This is a great country, and as our journey in self-government perseveres through these tough times, we have a mighty God who watches over us all. We are so thankful.

– Suzanne Downing and the Must Read Alaska Team

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Ken Morris: Be thankful you didn’t have to prepare the first Thanksgiving meal

In March 2020, most of us were watching the news and learning about what was then called the overseas coronavirus. At the time, I was planning on attending a financial conference in Los Angeles. The night before my flight, the entire conference was cancelled because one employee at the LA airport was diagnosed with the virus.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#The Armed Forces#Mrak#The Must Read Alaska Team
visitglenwood.com

With Gratitude: A Thanksgiving Thank You to our Community and Visitors

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season. In Glenwood Springs, that means lighting ceremonies, the start of ski season, winter hot springs soaking, new entertainment options and more. It’s also the perfect time to reflect on all for which we are grateful—most especially YOU!. As Thanksgiving approaches, we couldn’t...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bride-to-be says she’s considering putting unvaccinated wedding guests on one ‘anti-vax’ table

A bride based in Sydney has said she’s considering seating all of her unvaccinated guests together on a single “anti-vax” table.Speaking on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie-O on KIIS 106.5, the woman, named Heidi, explained that her wedding takes place in March 2022.“I’m thinking do I have a special ‘anti-vax table’ so all the other guests are a little bit more at ease with having people that aren’t vaccinated there - or do I not worry about it?” Heidi asked the two radio hosts, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.Sandilands replied by reassuring Heidi that vaccinated guests were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
The Dad

Doctors Told Parents of Newly-Graduated Valedictorian He Wouldn’t Live Past Two

From day one, kids have a tendency to surprise us. Sometimes the surprise is trivial, like the shocking ability babies have to spit up their entire body weight. But other times, the surprises are both touching and life-changing. Kids have an unbelievable amount of resilience, often overcoming challenges and defying all odds. Jonathan Tiong was one of those kids, shocking both doctors and his family with his ability to not only survive, but to thrive.
RELATIONSHIPS
pawtracks.com

How to potty-train any dog from puppy to adult

Whether you’re bringing home a new puppy or a rescued adult dog, some level of potty training might be needed as everyone adjusts. It’s not the most fun way to bond with your pet, especially when accidents are in the equation, but learning how to potty-train a dog is certainly necessary for a clean and happy home.
PETS
wflx.com

What is governor thankful for this Thanksgiving?

Gov. Ron DeSantis shared what he's thankful for Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving. "I am thankful for my strong and wonderful wife Casey and our vivacious and adventurous children, Madison, Mason and Mamie," DeSantis said in a statement. "Casey and I are particularly grateful this year for all of the prayers and unwavering support from around the state and the country for her speedy recovery. It means so much to us. It has buoyed her spirits as she fights the cancer. From our family to the people of Florida, we say thank you."
POLITICS
College Heights Herald

OPINION: Why you should be extra thankful on this upcoming Thanksgiving

Can you believe that Thanksgiving is already next week? I don’t know about you, but for me, 2021 is flying by. Like the infamous 2020, this year has been one filled with uncertainty. The ongoing state of the COVID-19 pandemic has once again cast a shadow over everything. People are still contracting the virus, masks are still being worn, Americans are still hesitant about getting the vaccine and people are still being asked to social distance.
FESTIVAL
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy