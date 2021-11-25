Man Shot In Ankle In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the ankle early Thanksgiving morning, Pittsburgh police said.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Race Street in Homewood just before 5 a.m. for a Shotspotter alert.

While searching the area, police said officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his left ankle.

He was conscious and alert when medics took him to the hospital, but police said he provided little information about how the shooting happened.

He was listed in stable condition.

The mobile crime unit processed the scene and detectives are investigating.