More Than $2,000 Raised, So Far, For Family Burned Out Of Miami Home

By CBSMiami.com Team
 7 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family who lost everything when a fire destroyed their Miami home, is thankful for the generous support of the South Florida community in an effort to get them back on their feet.

In the hours after CBS4 News first reported that Zoila Monzon and her children lost their home and everything inside just days before Thanksgiving, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has received $2,100 in donations.

The fire broke out while Monzon was shopping in Walmart with her grandson. That’s where she got a call from her sons, that would change her life.

“The house is on fire, we’re on fire.  I just left everything at Walmart, but I couldn’t have imagined it was as big as they were saying.  When I got here the entire house was engulfed in flames and nothing could be saved,” said Monzon.

Monzon’s sons woke up to the smell of smoke. Acting on instinct, the boys tried to put out the fire themselves.  Eventually the flames became too powerful.

“It was just a rush in our body to get out before we got hurt,” said her son, Steven Martinez.

The home they lived in for years was a total loss.  All that Monzon, her two teenage children, a 25-year-old daughter and her 5-year-old grandson were left with were the clothes they were wearing.

“We started feeling everything as soon as we got out that’s when we really were like damn, we lost everything,” said Martinez.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Monzon told CBS4 her family is going through a tremendously difficult time.

“I just must move forward.  To fight and praise God.  Everything is going to be OK.  We may never have what we had but at least I want a roof over our heads especially with my daughter and my grandson.  We’ll keep fighting and stay together as a family,” she said.

The Red Cross initially stepped in and provided her money for a hotel, but that ran out on Wednesday.

Now, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has stepped in to help. They are paying for her to stay in the hotel through Monday.  Neighbors 4 Neighbors is also collecting donations to help Monzon.

Monzon, who lives off the meager income she makes cleaning houses, said she has no one to help her or her family. She said she’s been looking for a place to live but can’t find anything she can afford and has nowhere else to go.

“We really need our community to come together for this family and help provide everything they lost.  Clothes, food, toys for their grandchild and juts to help them push forward now that it’s Thanksgiving and the holidays are coming,” said Carolina Sanchez, the community development coordinator for Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

For now, Monzon and her family are pushing forward, saying goodbye to their home, and hoping soon they’ll have another.

If you would like to help, click here . You can also text to MonzonHomeFire to 71777 to get the link sent to your phone.

Local Leaders Recognize Surfside First Responders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A special recognition for the first responders who risked their lives in the Surfside collapse was held Wednesday. Local leaders recognized Miami-Dade police and fire departments and employees with the medical examiner’s office for their efforts during the tragedy. Hundreds of first responders spent weeks digging through the debris of the Champlain Towers South following the June 24th collapse.
‘I Know What That Pain Feels Like’: Parkland Parents Heartbroken After School Shooting In Michigan

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Nowhere in South Florida does Tuesday’s shooting at a Michigan high school strike a nerve more than in Parkland. CBS4’s Frances Wang spoke with two parents who lost their children in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas to get their insight on this terrible problem that continues to plague America. “As much as we work every day as much as we have not stopped since February 14 almost four years ago, it’s not enough,” said Joaquin Oliver’s father, Manny. Powerful words following yet another school shooting. “It’s our culture that’s letting this happen. This is our normal. Other nations don’t deal...
Workers Rescued From Partially Collapsed Scaffold In Hallandale Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two construction workers are safe and sound after a scaffolding accident left them hanging off a building for hours. “No one was hurt, that’s important,” said South Ocean condo resident Igor Yaskin. He was among those celebrating the rescue of the two construction workers left dangling for more than an hour when their scaffold collapsed, but luckily there were backup harnesses in place. “Anytime there is an individual working on a scaffolding-type system they have a secondary harness on, in this particular case both these individuals are being specified by that harmed system that kept them from falling,” said...
Banksy ‘Charlie Brown’ Sells For $4 Million, While Child Prodigy Thrills Crowd With His Artwork

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — At Art Miami and its sister fair Art Context, some 200 galleries from 14 countries featuring works by hundreds of artists fill the space. Tuesday night’s opening party made headlines when a Banksy work called ‘Charlie Brown’ sold for $4 million from Maddox Gallery. It was sold to an undisclosed American collector at an Art Miami VIP Preview. Banksy work called ‘Charlie Brown’ sold for $4 million from Maddox Gallery during Art Miami. (CBS4) The elusive artist, Banksy, first spraypainted this work on a Los Angeles wall in 2011. But one exhibition caught the eye of CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. It is the work of 10-year-old Andres Valencia, a fourth grader...
Miami Proud: Box Joy Program Delivers Family Fun, Highlights Mental Health Awareness

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Children’s Trust Innovation Fund supports unique programs aimed to improve the lives of children across Miami-Dade County. One of those programs tackles the taboo topic of mental health in African American families. It is called Box Joy and it’s the brainchild of the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation. Each month a member of the OCDC brings some cheer to 55 residents in the area including Queenie Brown. A single mother of two boys aged five and seven, Brown has a hectic schedule with two jobs. Coming home after picking the boys up from after-school care, a knock at the...
Missing North Miami Beach Teen Jeimy Henrriquez Has Been Found

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach police have found missing teen Jeimy Henrriquez. According to police, the 14-year-old girl was playing a game called “Fire MAX” where she began chatting with an unknown person on the app. “She was chatting with an older gentleman and made arrangements to somehow meet this older gentleman. This older gentleman, and I use the word lightly, came to North Miami Beach and picked up this young girl. Fourteen years old, how disgusting,” said North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand. Henrriquez was picked Saturday morning from her home in the area of 14 Avenue and 182 Street. At...
‘Camping In A Glamorous Way’: Hollywood Condo Residents Keep Chins Up After Fire Leaves Them In The Dark

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – After three weeks, lights remain off at a Hollywood condo. CBS4 got a peek inside building after the sun went down. “It’s camping in a glamorous way, that’s what glamping is,” said Jay Silverberg, as he described the condition he all the Trafalgar Towers II residents have been forced to endure. They’ve been without power for since November 9, roughly three weeks ago. “There was a fire, on the fifth floor right above me in the hallway wiring. FPL came and the fire brigade came and the city, and they ordered all the wiring to be taken out and rewired because this...
South Florida Health Officials Prepare For Coronavirus Omicron Variant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Health Officials in South Florida are searching for the Omicron Variant right at home. While it has yet to be detected, experts say it’s only a matter of time. That’s why health officials are taking a proactive approach, searching for the variant. They’re doing that through randomized sequencing. Basically, what that means is if you go to a COVID19 testing site and wind up with a positive result, that result may be selected to be sent to a lab for scientists to analyze to determine which strain of the virus you are positive for. If they...
World’s Largest Electronic Menorah Lights Up South Florida Skyline

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The world’s largest electronic menorah is lighting-up the South Florida skyline during the eight-nights of the Jewish “Festival of Lights.” In video provided by Paramount Miami Worldcenter, the 60-story skyscraper’s LED lit menorah, went on display Sunday night, the first night of the Jewish Festival of Lights. It shows the six-pointed “Stars of David” and the words “Happy Hanukkah.” “The world’s largest electronic menorah is a shining beacon of belief and celebration,” said Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO, Daniel Kodsi. “The menorah is lit to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and is a symbol of truth and justice, which is what all Americans strive for.” The tower lightings will take place every night through December 6 at sunset. The state of Florida is home to more than 620,000 Jewish people, according to the America Jewish Federation. More than 520,000 Jewish people reside in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. Nearly 19% of Miami-Dade County is Jewish, according to some statistics. Hannukah commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt, in the second-century B.C.
Homegoing Celebration, Funeral Service Set For Congresswoman Carrie Meek

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homegoing Celebration and funeral service will be held for Congresswoman Carrie Meek next week. Meek passed away last Sunday at the age of 95. Those who knew and admired her say she will long be remembered for her devotion to public service. On Sunday, December 5th, a viewing will be held at Booker T. Washington Senior High School, 1200 NW 6th Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The following day, a wake will be held at Miami Dade College – North Campus’ William and Joan Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Tuesday,...
The Start Of Hanukkah Celebrated On Miami Beach In True South Florida Style

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Sunday, hundreds of people gathered to mark the beginning of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, and to mark the 20th year of Hanukkah celebration in Miami Beach. “I love Hanukkah celebrations,” said Jordan Solomon. The holiday celebration at Lincoln Road by the Euclid Circle started with fun activities, children spinning a Dreidel, and then came the moment many waited for. The lighting of a 13-foot-tall menorah made of 25-thousand seashells. “It is very original,” said Simon Chertman. The religious symbol has also become an iconic art piece for the past 20 years. A dreidel made out of seashells is...
Shots Fired Into Miramar Apartment, Two People Injured

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in a Miramar apartment. It happened Monday night in the gated community The Enclave at Miramar. According to police, the man and woman were in an apartment in the 2000 block of Renaissance Boulevard when some shot through the sliding glass patio doors. Both were hit. They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and expected to be okay. Police set up a perimeter, and with the assistance of a Broward Sheriff’s helicopter, the area was searched but no suspect was found. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Hollywood Family Lights ‘Greater & Bigger’ Display After Thief Steals Their 6-Foot Metal Menorah

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood family says darkness cannot exist in the light. As the Ecksteins lit their menorah Monday night, they worked to dispel darkness caused by the person who stole a Hanukkah display that was in front of their home. “Our menorah was stolen right in front of our eyes and we had an opportunity to sulk and be sad and depressed or to change it. We decided to do the opposite, to not sulk and run away, but to light something that’s greater and bigger and nine-footer instead of a six-footer,” said Arthur Eckstein. The nine-foot menorah now stands tall...
Thief Steals 6-Foot Metal Menorah From Hollywood Family’s Yard As Hanukkah Celebrations Begin

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood family celebrating Hanukkah got an unpleasant surprise when they found their 6-foot metal menorah missing from their front yard. “The neighbor told us that they actually saw someone pick it up and put it in the back of their truck,” said Arthur Eckstein, the man who owns the menorah. It happened in the Emerald Hills neighborhood of Hollywood Saturday morning. Eckstein said a neighbor told them they saw a man trying to take the large metal menorah. The neighbor confronted the would-be thief. “She said, ‘Hey, put it down! It’s not yours.  They want to light the menorah for...
Miami Art Week Kicks Off With VIP Party

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday night marked the official kickoff of the Miami Art Week 2021 Party scene. Back for its 31st year at 1 Herald Plaza in Downtown Miami, Art Miami’s VIP night was filled with local art buyers and an international crowd as well. All were thrilled to be out and about enjoying art and the feeling of some sense of normalcy. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo takes us inside Art Miami’s opening party.
Busy 2021 Hurricane Season Comes To An End

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially comes to an end Tuesday. The season had 21 named tropical storms and hurricanes, which was the third-most for any hurricane season, behind only 2020’s record 30 storms and the 28 storms that formed in 2005. A typical season sees 14 storms. In addition, it’s the second year in a row the season exhauted the list of storm names.  Dissipating in early November, tropical storm Wanda marked the 21st named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Elsa and Fred were the only 2 storms to threaten South Florida. Of the 21 named storms,...
