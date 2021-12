WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — City leaders and shoppers said Sunday they are worried about the growing trend of mass robberies around the Bay Area as police look for the majority of the 80 or so suspects responsible for looting a Walnut Creek Nordstrom store on Saturday. “I hope this doesn’t happen because this is not safe for the community and all of us want to be in a safer neighborhood,” said Mohini Soodan, a regular customer at the store. “We have family around.” Police also alerted businesses and residents that looters who targeted a Nordstrom store Saturday may be planning more thefts...

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO