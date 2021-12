On Saturday night, Sept. 25, the LAPD dispatched officers to the $16 million Brentwood home of Richard Lovett, a parent and the president of CAA, to respond to a large party of high schoolers from the city’s private school scene. The police didn’t only disperse the gathering at the house — which is near the mansion used as the exterior for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — but responded to two drug overdoses, one of which The Hollywood Reporter has learned was the consequence of unintended ingestion of the ultra-powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl. Both minors survived. Lovett declined to comment about the previously unreported...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO