Behind Viral Videos

Spotify testing TikTok-like vertical music videos in the app

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since TikTok came out, every user has been hooked to vertical scrolling content. Other companies like Instagram and YouTube were quick to adapt to the change, and have added vertical scrolling content — Reels and Shorts — to their platforms as well. According to a report from TechCrunch, Spotify is...

Android Police

Spotify's latest music video feature reminds us of something but we're not sure what

Since TikTok rose to prominence, other apps have been scrambling for any sort of short video content they can get their hands on in order to shove it into a vertical video feed in a bid to get you hooked on its wares. Instagram has its Reels, YouTube peddles Shorts, and even Netflix gives us Fast Laughs. Not to be outdone, Spotify has arrived somewhat late to the party with its new Discover tab.
MUSIC
makeuseof.com

Is It Better to Download or Stream Spotify Music?

If you use Spotify to enjoy your music and podcasts, you can either stream them through an internet connection, or download them locally to listen offline. Spotify supports this on both desktop and mobile. But is one better than the other? Should you always choose to stream when you can?...
MUSIC
Person
Chris Messina
neworleanssun.com

Reels vs Tiktok, the video app war and How to download Tiktok, Instagram videos

In the battle between Instagram Reels and Tiktok, which big man will have the advantage? And how to download Tiktok videos, download Instagram videos will all be answered. If you are familiar with the Tiktok platform, then Instagram Reels is the same application. Recently launched by Instagram with functions that...
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Adele, Spotify and how streaming changed the sound of music. Plus: an extremely online vocab test

After Adele got Spotify to hide their album shuffle button, Alyx Gorman, Michael Sun and Steph Harmon called up Aria-winner Georgia Mooney, of All Our Exes Live In Texas, to talk about writing music for the world of streaming – and trying to make a buck from it. Later, Alyx quizzes Michael and Steph on Macquarie Dictionary’s new contenders for Word of the Year.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Psychs – Targets Met (Music Video/Spotify)

South London, UK based emcee Psychs recently released the visual to his latest track TARGETS MET, via Link Up TV. For the few who don’t know who up-and-coming rapper Psychs is you definitely will soon. There isn’t many that aren’t trying to get him featured on their music platform since he caught his biggest buzz during the Coronavirus pandemic with his popular single ‘Spreadin‘.
MUSIC
pocketnow.com

Spotify is shutting down its Car View feature

One of the distinguishing features of Spotify, from other services like Apple Music and Tidal, is the special 'Car VIew' that comes up whenever you connect your phone to a car stereo. However, according to a new report, Spotify is shutting down its customer-loved Car View. According to a report...
CELL PHONES
#Music Video#Techcrunch
SFGate

How TikTok Is Building on the Surging Video App’s Entertainment Strategy

TikTok, which now boasts more than 1 billion monthly users across the globe, isn’t a social media app — it’s become a top entertainment destination for a new generation. That’s according to Bryan Thoensen, head of content partnerships at TikTok, who says the short-form video platform has long outgrown its roots as a way for teens to share lip-syncing video clips.
NFL
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Adele is now telling Spotify how to play music

If you use Spotify, you may have nothings something different about its interface over the weekend if you wanted to listen to a specific album. It used to be that Spotify had a “shuffle” button–an icon with two crisscrossing arrows–visible whenever you called up an album. It was there by default, meaning that listeners could immediately listen to songs from the album in random order.
MUSIC
dexerto.com

Spotify testing popular TikTok-inspired feature

As TikTok continues to rise in popularity, music streaming platform Spotify has taken inspiration from the app and is testing a “Discover” feature. During its relatively short time in the social media space, social media behemoth TikTok has become one of the world’s most popular apps. For North American users,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phoenix New Times

In the Age of Spotify, What Constitutes a Musical Hit?

My friend Jill and I are out walking. “Remember when music artists had hit singles?” I ask. “They’d release a song from their new album on a 45, and sometimes the song would get played a ton on the radio and people would go to a record store and buy it and it would chart really high on Billboard and everyone would say the song was a hit?”
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Music App Discovery Features

'Spotify' has been release a large number of music app features as of late. The most recent feature is 'Spotify Discover,' a scrolling feed of music videos on Spotify's mobile application. The user interface of Spotify Discover is seemingly TikTok-Inspired with a full-screen video, four buttons at the bottom of the screen, and a convenient 'Like' feature. To scroll from one video to the next is as easy as a swipe up the screen, and to return to the previous video is a simple swipe down.
CELL PHONES
enplugged.com

How To Make and Edit TikTok Videos

The TikTok program makes it effortless for users to produce and edit their videos. You have to get familiar with several attributes, but all of these are simple to comprehend and employ. You may either capture a movie” on the fly” from inside the TikTok program or pick a film...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pocketnow.com

Twitter reactions, downvotes, and more features nearing launch

Twitter has been hard at work this year. In 2021 alone, the company has launched Super Follows, its first-ever paid subscription, Spaces, and much more. Now, according to a report, the social media company is looking to add even more features to make the micro-blogging website even better. According to...
INTERNET
Digiday

How publishers like ESPN are assessing their TikTok videos’ performance

ESPN expects to end 2021 with close to 5 billion video views on TikTok. “We might finish over that,” said Omar Raja, who founded House of Highlights before joining ESPN as an on-camera talent and social strategist in January 2020. The view count, though, is not the most important metric that media companies like ESPN are eyeing when assessing their TikTok videos’ performance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
towardsdatascience.com

Combining Spotify and R — An Interactive Rshiny App + Spotify Dashboard Tutorial

Learn how to make an intuitive Spotify + Rshiny app that tells users things like their music personality, their most popular artists, and album comparisons. (Scroll to the bottom to see a live demo of the completed app in GIF form). This article details how one can use Rshiny to make an integrated Spotify app. This app uses the Spotify API and reveals how one can use Rshiny as an alternative to similar programs such as Python’s Streamlit or Javascript in an easier manner. Rshiny is an R package that easily allows a user to create web apps, and because it uses R, allows for more intuitive data visualization and manipulation than something like Javascript. To create an Rshiny app, it is best practice to have at least a ui.R (user interface) script, a server.R script, and a run.R script. The ui.R file works the same way an HTML file would, not in appearance but functionality. The server.R file acts like the .js file in a webpage, and this file is also where it's best to define all the functions. The functions and objects in this file make the ui.R file “work,” and it’s best to make a mental image of how the whole project will look visually before starting. I mapped out what each tab (aka page) should contain starting with the login page, then the popularity, sentiment, and user stats tabs. This translates directly to the ui.R script. Then the functions and objects created in the server.R script can be worked on, as they can now be built out. Finally, the run.R file is made, usually just a simple file that has a runApp function. The project could now be completed and deployed through Heroku or shiny apps.
CELL PHONES
hbr.org

TikTok: Super App or Supernova?

Would TikTok become the first Super App with a global footprint or a supernova that shone brightly for only a moment?. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, was launched in 2012 around the simple idea of helping users entertain themselves on their smartphones while on the Beijing Subway. By May 2020, TikTok operated in 155 countries and, together with Douyin (its China app), it had roughly one billion monthly active users, placing it in the top ranks of digital platforms globally.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

