Spotify testing TikTok-like vertical music videos in the app

Learn how to make an intuitive Spotify + Rshiny app that tells users things like their music personality, their most popular artists, and album comparisons. (Scroll to the bottom to see a live demo of the completed app in GIF form). This article details how one can use Rshiny to make an integrated Spotify app. This app uses the Spotify API and reveals how one can use Rshiny as an alternative to similar programs such as Python’s Streamlit or Javascript in an easier manner. Rshiny is an R package that easily allows a user to create web apps, and because it uses R, allows for more intuitive data visualization and manipulation than something like Javascript. To create an Rshiny app, it is best practice to have at least a ui.R (user interface) script, a server.R script, and a run.R script. The ui.R file works the same way an HTML file would, not in appearance but functionality. The server.R file acts like the .js file in a webpage, and this file is also where it's best to define all the functions. The functions and objects in this file make the ui.R file “work,” and it’s best to make a mental image of how the whole project will look visually before starting. I mapped out what each tab (aka page) should contain starting with the login page, then the popularity, sentiment, and user stats tabs. This translates directly to the ui.R script. Then the functions and objects created in the server.R script can be worked on, as they can now be built out. Finally, the run.R file is made, usually just a simple file that has a runApp function. The project could now be completed and deployed through Heroku or shiny apps.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO