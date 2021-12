Jordan Brand has upgraded the Air Jordan 1 for the colder months. Known as the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate, a clean and simple pair is on the verge of releasing. As you can see, this Jordan 1 features a White and Grey color combination. Constructed with heavy-duty leather across the upper while the perforations on the toe box are sealed, which keeps the rain and snow out. The pair also comes with metal D-ring eyelets, textured panels and collar, while the Wings logo on the side now lands on the heel. Other details include thick faux fur on the liner and a thick middles and rubber outsole.

