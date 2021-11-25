Locals competeat State Open

The Norwalk High football team doubled its pleasure on Thanksgiving morning as the Bears not only shut out city rival Brien McMahon 17-0 at Jack Casagrande Field, but in the process clinched a Class LL state playoff berth for the first time in 13 years. It was the 51st meeting between the two local schools and Norwalk’s fourth win in the last five years cut McMahon’s series lead to 31-19-1. After linebacker Bobby Stringfellow partially blocked a punt in the first quarter, Gil Araujo provided NHS with its first points when he caught a screen pass from quarterback Delshawn Wilson and broke several tackles to complete a 33-yard touchdown play. John Anzalone added a one-yard TD plunge in the second period and Wilson ran in the two-point conversion to make it 14-0 while Jon Wilkins closed out the scoring with a 32-yard field goal. The Bears’ defense did the rest, posting the first shutout in the rivalry in 11 years and Norwalk’s first since 1998. That was also the season NHS made its only other state playoff appearance.

5 DAYS AGO