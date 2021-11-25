Thanksgiving turkey trouble? Call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

Thanksgiving is coming up, and for most families, the turkey on the table is the main dish. Butterball is taking its Talk-Line experts to social media (including TikTok for the first time) in the form of a Turkey Talk-Line Taste Kitchen where recipes inspired by popular social media food trends "from waffling and air frying to adding kicks of spicy or zesty flavors through brines and rubs" will get a chance to see if they can get the Butterball thumbs up.

