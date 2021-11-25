ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Thanksgiving turkey trouble? Call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

fox5dc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButterball Turkey Talk-Line Supervisor Mary Alice...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

Butterball Recalls 78,000 Pounds of Raw Ground Turkey Products

In most cases, ground turkey is a lean and healthy choice. But Butterball is recalling approximately 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey that may be contaminated with Salmonella Schwarzengrund, a rare strain of Salmonella. Here’s everything you need to know about the Butterball turkey recall. What ground turkey products should...
FOOD SAFETY
KPBS

'Turkey Talk:' Local chef to answer your Thanksgiving cooking questions

It’s that time again! Turkey Talk returns to Midday Edition on Wednesday, Nov. 24. It’s our annual Thanksgiving food show dedicated to answering your questions about recipes and preparing a special holiday meal. This year we welcome Chef Brandon Sloan of Pendry Hotel restaurants in the Gaslamp quarter as our...
RECIPES
1051thebounce.com

Suffering From Turkey-Related Stress? There’s A Butterball Hotline

It’s almost Thanksgiving and as always, many Americans will be going with the traditional “Butterball” turkey. Since we usually only cook a giant turkey in the oven one or two days a year, many people may have issues and or least questions on how to get your turkey just right for the big day.
RECIPES
Bay News 9

Talking (local) turkey, and side dishes, for Thanksgiving

The term “buy local” has been associated with a growing trend of rebelling against industrialized food production for years, and with the Thanksgiving holiday rapidly approaching, Mainers are taking the trend to heart — particularly when sourcing some of the more traditional trappings of the holiday table. “It’s a food-centered...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Alice
Observer-Reporter

Talking turkey with children

Here we are one week before Thanksgiving. This year, many families are going to feel better about getting together to celebrate the holiday. Last year was one almost everyone would like to forget. Travel concerns related to COVID-19 wrecked most people’s plans, and some just had fear of gathering in groups.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Food Drink
okcfox.com

Talking Everything Turkey

Thanksgiving is days away so we are talking everything turkey today on Living Oklahoma. Recipes.com says the biggest mistake is buying a turkey that is too small or too big. Another biggie is not giving the turkey enough time to thaw. Turkeys require days to thaw out and no one wants a soggy turkey, so make sure you dry off the skin and cavity of the turkey.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
9News

Risa and Rosemary Talk Turkey

A tender, juicy turkey is in your future! All you need to do is take a few simple steps to ensure your bird is properly prepped for the oven. Risa and her Brooklyn-born mom Rosemary share their Thanksgiving tricks and traditions with this step by step guide. Read on and enjoy!
RECIPES
iheart.com

Butterball Turkey Experts Are Hitting TikTok This Year

Thanksgiving is coming up, and for most families, the turkey on the table is the main dish. Butterball is taking its Talk-Line experts to social media (including TikTok for the first time) in the form of a Turkey Talk-Line Taste Kitchen where recipes inspired by popular social media food trends "from waffling and air frying to adding kicks of spicy or zesty flavors through brines and rubs" will get a chance to see if they can get the Butterball thumbs up.
RECIPES
Post-Star

Turkey talk: Kids ready to gobble up Thanksgiving dinner with families

QUEENSBURY — Kale Rounds shrugged his shoulders. The 7-year-old had no idea how to prepare a Thanksgiving turkey or how long it takes to cook. “I don’t know any of that,” said the Queensbury Elementary second grader. He does like turkey, however, unlike some of his schoolmates. He really loves...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Panhandle Post

Talking turkey! How Thanksgiving bird got name, then lent it to film flops

“Meleagris Gallopavo Day” is a bit of a mouthful. Which may be why this Thanksgiving, most people will opt for the less ornithologically precise “Turkey Day.”. And just as turkey is a versatile meat – think of those leftover options! – so too is the word “turkey,” which can refer to everything from the bird itself to a populous Eurasian country to movie flops.
FOOD & DRINKS
studyfinds.org

Turkey troubles: Survey reveals the most common ‘Thanksgiving fails’ each year

NEW YORK — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time to connect with loved ones, eat some great food, and reflect on our blessings. Often times, though, the hectic nature of preparing for the holiday can lead to more than one mistake, calamity, or embarrassing moment. In fact, a 2019 survey of 2,000 Americans found that the average household will see six holiday tasks go wrong.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wenatchee World

Faith, Values | Talking turkey about ... turkeys

When I was 12, turkey was not my favorite food. Since it was typically only served on Thanksgiving Day, I could deal with it. I found that I could mask the taste with mashed potatoes and gravy. Lots of gravy!. When I got into high school and was part of...
RELIGION
stlsportspage.com

Turkey talk on how to celebrate a safe Thanksgiving from the American Academy of Pediatrics

Submitted by Suzanne Corbett, STLSportsPage Food/Travel Editor. It is on everyone’s mind– and the media is splashing it all over, so let’s talk turkey about staying safe from COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving gatherings. High travel numbers are predicted and just as sure as the world, once naps are over after the Thanksgiving feast, and the last turkey sandwich has been eaten, there will be news stories about what a super-spreader Thanksgiving was.

Comments / 0

Community Policy