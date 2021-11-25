The Gratitude Line: Giving thanks to those who have helped us along the way

A few weeks ago, we asked you one simple question: What are you thankful for?

Community members sent messages of gratitude to those who touched their lives on our Gratitude Line.

Below, you’ll listen to people express their gratitude for those who have helped them along the way, including family, frontline workers, volunteers and friends.

This is a special project of the Long Beach Post, supported by Meals on Wheels of Long Beach.

