HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Taking the time to say 'thank you'

Brad Hall

Two weeks ago I suggested that everyone use this Thanksgiving to not only be thankful but also tell everyone how thankful you are.

So if I’m going to practice what I preach, then I’m going to use this Thanksgiving edition of my column to say thank you.

I’ve tried in the past to mention individuals, but every time I ended up forgetting someone important. So I’m just going to keep it general this time around, but if you’ve ever been a part of my life at all, just know that you’re loved and appreciated.

First off, I want to say thanks to our churches and pastors. I appreciate the work you all do for our community and beyond. Pastors will always be in my prayers as they all need to be the closest thing we have to a reflection of our Lord Jesus.

Secondly, I want to say thanks to all veterans and active military. Our country can seem crazy at times, but you all have fought to keep it free.

Similarly, I must thank all law officers and first responders locally and all across the nation. You all risk your lives daily to protect and serve us, and I’ll always be grateful for that.

I also just want to say thanks to so many of you in all the various service industries. There are too many to mention but thanks for going to work everyday despite these crazy times to help make all our lives a little easier.

Next up, I want to show my appreciation for all of my coworkers both past and present. I’ve certainly taken you all for granted over the years but you all have helped me, guided me and made my job easy as I’m getting very close to my 20th year in the industry.

I also want to say thanks to anyone who has taken the time to read my columns. Many of you have sent me notes over the years, or said a nice word when you’ve seen me out and about, and that always makes my day.

Of course, I couldn’t hand out thank yous without absolutely saying thanks to my amazing family. So many of you sacrificed so much to help raise me, and continue to go above and beyond to help me get along today. I’m very blessed to have had you all in my life and I love you all dearly.

Thanks also to my friends who never had to put up with me but always have. I miss so much my childhood and college friends who I don’t get to see much anymore. But I hope you all know how much you mean to me no matter how often we get to talk.

And last but certainly not least, I have to say thank you to my wonderful wife Carmen. I know I said I wasn’t going to mention any individuals but for her I have to make an exception. She’s done so much for me and has become the best mom our little boy Jaxson could ask for. She makes every day of my life so great and I certainly don’t know what I’d do without her.

1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 says, “Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”

Thank you, God, for all of these people you’ve placed in my life and thank you so much for each and every blessing. I don’t deserve it but you’ve blessed me anyway beyond measure.

I hope all of you have a fantastic holiday weekend, and don’t forget to let God and others know how much they mean to you.

Happy Thanksgiving!