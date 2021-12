I don’t really like weddings. The scope and scale for potential public humiliation just seems too great a risk to me. Yet here I am, in an upturned library of half-written invitations, my phone fizzing with quotes from florists and flautists. Don't get me wrong, I'm delighted to be declaring my love in front of family and friends but the pomp that apparently comes with it – even post-pandemic, which hasn't provided the cultural reset on wedding days that I had privately hoped for when I got engaged – is hard to grasp, and harder to organise.

