Loading Linux Instead of Windows

Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
VMWare Workstation is an awe-inspiring tool for running virtual machines on Linux. If you’ve been itching to try out the latest Windows 11 on your Linux computer with it, this guide will show you now. Note: VMWare Workstation is not free software. You can use an evaluation copy of the...
Regardless of the chipset or original intended use of any computer system, someone somewhere is going to want to try and run Linux on it. And why not? Linux is versatile and free to use as well as open-source, so it’s quite capable of running on almost anything. Of course, it takes a little while for the Linux folk to port the software to brand new hardware, but it’s virtually guaranteed that it’s only a matter of time before Linux is running on even the most locked-down of hardware, like the M1 MacBooks.
When Intel introduced its Alder Lake architecture back at its 2021 Architecture Day event, the company touted its performance optimization surrounding Microsoft's Windows 11. However, the same can not be said for Linux it seems. As only a few days ago, we reported on an Alder Lake bug that was causing performance loss on the upcoming Linux 5.16 kernel; and yesterday, a new patch was submitted for another issue detected on Alder Lake.
Garuda Linux is a rolling operating system based on Arch Linux. It uses Arch packages and Arch technologies like Pacman. However, unlike Arch Linux, users do not need to build it from scratch to install it, as it comes with a graphical installer. Garuda offers a wide variety of Linux...
One of the main reasons why Linux is popular among C/C++ programmers is the support provided by Linux to them. This includes the g++ compiler suite and its related tools used for program development such as the make command. In this tutorial, you will learn about the make command in...
Jack Wallen continues his introduction to Linux for new users, this time walking through the process of logging in, updating and installing applications. I started using Linux in '97, and in the past couple of weeks, I've actually watched Linux trend on Twitter at least three times. That's something I never thought I'd see, but am thrilled it's happened. To me, that's a sign the open-source operating system is starting to gain more and more market share on the desktop.
Schleswig-Holstein plans to shift roughly 25,000 PCs from Windows to Linux. Microsoft Office will also be replaced by Libre Office. The goal is to move the public sector in the direction of free and open-source software. When one thinks of business or government computing, Windows and Microsoft Office are typically...
This project is born with the aim to develop a lightweight, but useful tool. The reason is that the existing hex editors have some different limitations (e.g. too many dependencies, missing hex coloring features, etc.). This project is based on qhexedit2, capstone and keystone engines. New features could be added...
As alert folks of a cross-platform inclination will have noticed, Paragon's NTFS driver was accepted into the Linux kernel, and was released as part of 5.15. This has had a consequence they probably didn't consider, though: you can now boot Linux from an NTFS partition. But wait, there's more. Since...
Deepin Linux 20.3 is here almost two months after Deepin Linux 20.2.4, and it upgrades the stable kernel to Linux 5.15. This new Deepin Linux version offers features like a brand new and fully functional NTFS file system implementation, support for 12th Gen Intel processors, in-kernel SMB server, real-time preemption locking, and many other goodies. Learn more about the new release here.
Fable Anniversary is a remaster for Fable: The Lost Chapters by Lion Head Studios and Microsoft Game Studios. The remake was released on Steam in 2014, and there is no plan for a Linux release. However, with a few tweaks, you can get the game working on Linux. How to...
Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has put out a preview of its custom Amazon Linux distro (AL2022), while committing to refreshing the distro every two years. Amazon Linux is popular with AWS users for its tight integration with AWS tools, and no license costs. The service also...
With a large and mature feature set, it's easy to see why Bash is the default shell on many Linux distributions. It faces competition for power users, however, from alternatives such as Zsh. One particularly useful feature of both Bash and Zsh is their history mechanism, which makes it easy...
The German state of Schleswig-Holstein has decided that it's done with closed, proprietary Windows and is moving to open-source Linux/GNU by the end of the year 2026. The first step will be in the form of migrating around 25,000 computers to The Document Foundation's LibreOffice from Microsoft's Office suite of applications and then eventually moving all these devices over to Linux by dumping Windows entirely. These 25,000 computers are going to be "used by civil servants and employees (including teachers)" essentially implying that a large part of the state-run administration and the education sector will be embracing the open-source way.
If you work a lot with images on Linux but find the built-in image tools lacking, Annotator might be for you. With this app, you can add stamps, text, clip art, drawings, highlights, and even magnification to enhance the image. Here’s how to use Annotator on your Linux system. Enabling...
Need to convert some image files on your Linux PC? Don’t know the first thing about how to convert pictures? We can help! Follow along as we go over how to convert images on Linux with XnConvert. Installing XnConvert on Linux. XnConvert supports Linux via a downloadable DEB package for...
Keeping software on your device up to date is an important part of having a robust and secure system, but even more important is having an up-to-date time and date. Accurate time and date on a system not only tells you the correct time but also allows you to execute automated tasks as expected and connect to services over the internet seamlessly.
By and large, the public cloud runs on Linux. Most users, even Microsoft Azure customers, run Linux on the cloud. In the case of market giant Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud provider will let you run many Linux distros or their own homebrew Linux, Amazon Linux. Now, AWS has released an early version of its next distro, Amazon Linux 3, which is based on Red Hat's community Linux, Fedora.
