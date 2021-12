Halle Berry has spoken candidly about the positive impact her relationship with Van Hunt has had on her ability to parent her children.The Catwoman star, 55, who confirmed she was dating the Dust singer in September 2020, discussed their relationship during a new interview with Women’s Health, where she claimed that is has made her a “much better mother”.According to Berry, who shares daughter Nahla, 13, with ex Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, eight, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, she wishes she had met Hunt sooner, so she “could have loved him longer”.The actor also acknowledged the benefits the relationship has...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO