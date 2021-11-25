Cartoon by Tim Campbell

Tyson Cole’s cartoons have appeared in the Funny Times, The American Bystander, Weekly Humorist, and the Cole Family Christmas Newsletter. He started cartooning in 2011 for his college newspaper and never gave it up, despite the petitions. He works as a graphic designer and illustrator in Utah, of all places.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s stupid comments and foolish behavior continue to embarrass and tarnish the Republican Party. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
"The Five" responded Tuesday to new details that emerged in the Andrew Cuomo investigation showing that his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, was more closely involved in advising him in his scandals than previously known. CNN announced Tuesday evening it was suspending the "Cuomo Prime Time" host "indefinitely." "My theory...
He is famous for his unusual life of luxury, including a daily fasting routine and regular ice baths. Dorsey announced he had stepped down as the CEO of Twitter on November 29, 2021. Visit Business Insider's home page for more stories. From fighting armies of bots to quashing rumors about...
Tom Hanks has revealed the three of his films that he has enjoyed working on the most. Beforehand, the star defined his “favourite” selection as the films that he has had the best personal experience working on, rather than “the way the movies came out”, while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent Stephanie Ruhle recently “liked” a tweet that was not only extremely critical of her colleague Chuck Todd, but also suggested she should replace him as host of the iconic Sunday talk show Meet the Press. First flagged by TV news insider site FTVLive, Twitter account @liberalmommaof4 replied to a post by Daily Show producer Matt Negrin that blasted Todd, saying Todd “needs to go” and that MTP “used to be a reputable show until tool boy showed up.” The “Liberal Momma” account then added Ruhle would do a[n] excellent job” replacing Todd.
Wesley Snipes had an impressive career in the 90s starring in classics like New Jack City and his prominent role as the vampire hunter Blade in the MCU trilogy, but his decades-long run in Hollywood came to a halt after he was convicted of tax evasion. Now, it appears as though he's making a comeback.
Harry and Meghan are fighting to keep their £18 million podcast deal after failing to generate any content this year, which has mystified Spotify executives. The couple has been under pressure to follow up their lone 35-minute Christmas special from last December, which was the only episode of their multi-year deal.
Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
Famed recording artist and actress Cher has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles for declaratory relief and breach of contract. Cher claims that Sonny’s widow, Mary, and his estate are attempting to terminate her right to her share of songwriting and record royalties from Sonny and Cher songs.
Earthworm Jim, he’s such a groovy guy. So groovy, in fact, that despite not having a video game or any real cultural impact for more than two decades, Earthworm Jim has a new cartoon in development from Interplay Entertainment Corp, APA, and animation studio Passion Pictures. The new animated series will be called Earthworm Jim: Beyond the Groovy and is part of Interplay’s new stab at producing film and TV content.
Cartoon Network has announced that Rey Mysterio will guest star on their series Victor and Valentino on November 27. Mysterio will voice himself for the episode, which will air next Saturday at 10 AM ET. The announcement reads:. Professional Wrestler Rey Mysterio Guest Stars on Cartoon Network’s Victor and Valentino,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thanksgiving 2021, thinking of the first Thanksgiving dinner and this Nation’s ideals, all Americans should be thankful Deb Haaland is the first Native American Secretary of the Interior. Secretary Haaland and all Native Americans can be thankful that Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team changed its name from...
Two familiar faces from SpongeBob’s past visit; Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers. GrandPat prevents his precious memories from being sold at a family yard sale. Beast Boy returns home for Thanksgiving and the Doom Patrol enters a float in the town’s parade; the Doom Patrol finds old home movies about themselves that the Chief had hidden.
