Cartoon by Tim Campbell

MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent Stephanie Ruhle recently “liked” a tweet that was not only extremely critical of her colleague Chuck Todd, but also suggested she should replace him as host of the iconic Sunday talk show Meet the Press. First flagged by TV news insider site FTVLive, Twitter account @liberalmommaof4 replied to a post by Daily Show producer Matt Negrin that blasted Todd, saying Todd “needs to go” and that MTP “used to be a reputable show until tool boy showed up.” The “Liberal Momma” account then added Ruhle would do a[n] excellent job” replacing Todd.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO