FEW PEOPLE ARE as central to the vitality and spirt of contemporary American poetry as David Lehman, the founder of and series editor for The Best American Poetry — an annual anthology that is now an institution. An acclaimed critic and editor and an authority on modern poetry, Lehman has served as editor for the new Oxford Book of American Poetry and as the poetry coordinator at The New School in New York City, opening countless minds to the delights of potent verse; as a hands-on educator, he has taught at The New School, New York University, Hamilton College, and his alma mater, Columbia University. He was on the original core faculty of Bennington’s low-residency MFA writing program.

