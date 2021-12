This episode of the She Words podcast is entitled Battling Self-Esteem part 2 by host Alicia Ramsey M.Ed. This conversation with Alicia Ramsey of AR Consulting is part 2 from episode 1 of season2. Self-esteem means the way you look at yourself. It is a personal evaluation in which you assign to yourself significant, minor, or no worth. In other words, it is a matter of whether or not you like yourself. The host emphasizes the need to support your soul (mind, will, intellect, and emotions) and not let people label your personality. It is your life, so make decisions for your betterment. This podcast is a pleasant conversation; take a listen, and reflect then take a moment to self-reflect.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO