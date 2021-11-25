ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flanagan wins 85th Manchester Road Race

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
 7 days ago
MANCHESTER — Ben Flanagan couldn’t help but look over his shoulder as he approached the four-mile mark of Thursday’s Manchester Road Race.

He knew a push was coming.

"I think I had 15, 20 seconds (on second place) maybe,” Flanagan said. “But when you have (Leonard) Korir, (Sam) Chelanga, Drew Hunter behind you, you can't let up. Those are guys that the moment you give them an inch, they're going to bite.”

But Flanagan never gave that inch.

Instead, he ran away from the pack to win the 85th Manchester Road Race in 21:23, over 12 seconds ahead of Korir.

"It was so cool," Flanagan said of running down an empty Main Street. "I didn't know how close I was to Ches' (Edward Cheserek) record, so I kept pressing. On a different day if I would've done it again, I would've just soaked it all in, waved to the crowd.

“But instead I was coming in as hard as I could. But either way, it's a beautiful finish seeing the finish line the whole way in."

Flanagan, who resides in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the second Canadian to win the Road Race, joining 1990 winner Chris Weber.

The 26-year-old stayed with the lead pack over the first two miles of the 4.748-mile race Thursday.

As he approached the King of the Hill marker at the top of Highland Street, Flanagan was on the heels of leader Chelanga, the 2013 Road Race champ.

That’s when he made his move.

"As soon as Chelanga slowed down after winning that King of the Hill move, I was like 'we've got a good lead. I'm going to press, get by Chelanga and then I'm going to take on that downhill and grow this lead as big as I could,'" Flanagan said. "It was a calculated risk, and fortunately it paid off."

Flanagan felt that if he was within striking distance at the King of the Hill marker, he had a chance to win.

"It's pretty hard and it's a really challenging stage of the race,” Flanagan said. “Even after King of the Hill, there's one more really, really ugly hill that you've got to get up. Training with Chris Fox back in Charlottesville, we run hills all the time. I felt really comfortable, confident at that point in the race."

Part of that confidence stems from Flanagan’s only other Manchester Road Race in 2019 — the 2020 race was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I got smoked on the hill," Flanagan said. "I was able to fight the last two miles, but at the top of the hill, not a lot changes the rest of the race. It's really hard to catch people."

Flanagan finished eighth in 2019.

"It helps a lot," Flanagan said of his prior race experience. "As soon as I finished last time I was here, everyone that beat me told me 'hey, don't worry too much about this. The first time is always the worst.' Coming back, I drove the course two times to really get the marks that I wanted to keep on my mind. I thought about this race a lot and what my strategy was going to be. It definitely paid off."

Flanagan had the lead as the race turned onto Porter Street Thursday, and he continued to pull away.

"I love the downhill," Flanagan said. "My tiny legs? I'm a good downhill runner. My teammates make fun of me all the time. They say I have lead legs because I can take it to them on downhills. So, I was pretty confident I could keep that lead going down hill."

As he navigated the final two miles of the race, only one thing was on Flanagan’s mind: Cheserek’s record time of 21:16 set in 2018.

"That's what really motivated me to really just keep the foot on the gas the whole way home," Flanagan said.

Korir was the runner-up, finishing in 21:35, 12.57 seconds behind Flanagan.

"I wasn't expecting to win," he said. "I came here to test my wheels, make sure that they're okay.”

It’s s the second time in six years that Korir has finished in second. He finished just behind Ben True in 2016.

But the 34-year-old wasn’t dwelling on that fact.

"The weather was good, I got second, so I'm happy with it," Korir said.

Chelanga, who was the King of the Hill, finished third in 21:37. John Dressel finished fourth (21:42) and Joey Berriatua rounded-out the top-five (21:47).

Though it’s a year away, Flanagan is excited to return to Manchester next Thanksgiving.

"I'm coming back as many times as I can," he said. "This is such a good time of year for me. I plan to be back here as often as I can."

