Having more gear is usually fun. Until you have to pack for a big trip or shoot and charge all your batteries, that is. Shooting with multiple cameras and having multiple spare batteries can be quite tricky. It’s not much of a huge problem, but it can be quite messy to deal with, especially when you need to charge your batteries on location or in transit. Most camera manufacturers only sell chargers with single slots for your batteries. and having to charge them one after the other can be a chore.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO