There is a major shortage of foster families in the Treasure Valley currently. Obviously not all situations or homes are able to or should open their home for various reasons. However there are a lot of youth that simply need a safe positive place to stay and someone caring. There are children, youth and teens of all ages looking for a temporary home. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is having such a shortage of available foster families and an influx of more children and youth in need that they had to do something that has never been done before.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO