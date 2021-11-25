ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean Likes His Thanksgivings Traditional

By Ryan Reichard
 7 days ago
Jason Aldean likes for his Thanksgiving celebrations to be as traditional as you might expect of a Macon, Ga., native. Aldean spoke to the Boot in 2009 and detailed how he spends his all-American holiday. "We usually go out and fry a couple of turkeys at my house," he said at...

