Jason Aldean Likes His Thanksgivings Traditional

When Jon Loba graduated from Central Michigan University in 1996 with a degree in finance, he planned to move to New York for an investment banking training program. Then a visit to Nashville left him longing to pursue a career in Music City. “My heart said, ‘Nashville’; my head said, ‘New York,'” recalls the president of recorded music for BMG Nashville. “I was mowing our yard on the family farm in Michigan, and I said, ‘Lord, I know I haven’t been in church much and I’m not always the best, but could you help me with this decision and make it a strong signal?'” Within seconds, “The River,” Garth Brooks’ ode to following one’s dreams, starting playing through his headphones. “I looked up and said, ‘That’s pretty good. Got it.'”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO