Premier League

Man Utd set to appoint Rangnick as interim manager

goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Devils remain keen on Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, although Rangnick will step in until the end of the 2021-22 season. Manchester United are closing in on appointing Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season, GOAL can confirm. The Red Devils have...

www.goal.com

goal.com

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the 2021-22 Premier League from India?

Carrick will lead the team against Arsenal... Manchester United are set to host Arsenal at Old Trafford for a Premier League meeting on Thursday. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit following the 4-1 humiliation at Watford, Michael Carrick - who will continue to remain in the United dug out - has managed to avoid defeat as the Red Devils beat Villarreal 2-0 and held on to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea over the weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ernesto Valverde
Person
Ralf Rangnick
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski orders Real Madrid transfer

Lewandowski orders Real Madrid transfer (AS) Thibaut Courtois is a key man for Real Madrid, but El Nacional reports that Juventus and Newcastle may look to prise him away from Santiago Bernabeu in 2022. The Belgium international goalkeeper is settled in the Spanish capital, but a big-money bid may tempt...
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani wants to join Barcelona

Cavani wants to join Barcelona in 2022 (The Times) Arsenal eager to beat Juve to Vlahovic (Tuttosport) Lewandowski orders Real Madrid transfer (AS) Barca president Laporta gives Dembele contract update. 2021-12-02T16:30:00.000Z 16:30. Doncaster sack Richie Wellens. 2021-12-02T15:55:00.000Z 15:55. Dortmund silent on Haaland release clause rumours. 2021-12-02T15:15:00.000Z 15:15. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim...
#Barcelona#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Goal#Tottenham#Old Trafford#Psg#French#The United Board
goal.com

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Cristiano Ronaldo's poor record against Arsenal at Old Trafford and five other interesting stats

Carrick will be hoping that his trump card in Cristiano Ronaldo finds the net against Arsenal... Cristiano Ronaldo has had an outstanding goalscoring record in his career so far. However, against Arsenal, he hasn't been at his prolific best at Old Trafford. In fact, he has scored just once at home against the Gunners, in April 2008.
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
AFP

Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner

Lionel Messi admitted winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men's Ballon d'Or prize for the seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's award. - Putellas succeeds Rapinoe - This is just the third year that a women's Ballon d'Or has been awarded, with Putellas following in the footsteps of Norway's Ada Hegerberg, winner in 2018, and the United States' 2019 World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe.
The Independent

Arsenal star Gabriel fended off baseball bat-wielding thug at his home

Arsenal star Gabriel fought off a baseball bat-wielding thug who attempted to steal his car.Gabriel Magalhaes known as Gabriel, had just returned to his home in Barnet, north London, when he was approached by three men as he got out of his car on August 20.One of the men, Abdi Muse, 26, was armed with a baseball bat.The men ordered Gabriel to give them his car keys, but the 23-year-old Brazilian defender refused to do so.Footage of the incident has now been released which shows the ensuing struggle between Gabriel and the men as he fended them off.Gabby showed...
The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
The Independent

Bernardo Silva’s volley inspires Manchester City to battling win at Aston Villa

Bernardo Silva’s exquisite volley inspired Manchester City to a battling 2-1 win at Aston Villa.The forward’s brilliant strike proved the difference as City were made to fight for a fourth straight Premier League win.Silva’s first-half screamer added to Ruben Dias’ opener had the champions in cruise control before Ollie Watkins’ goal after the break made life uncomfortable.Jack Grealish was a late substitute on his first return to Villa Park since his £100million summer move to the Etihad to earn a mixed reception.Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Watford made victory imperative for City and they sit a point behind the leaders in...
