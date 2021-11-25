Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Josiah Deguara

GREEN BAY - The return of Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on hold after he missed a third straight day of practice. Bakhtiari, who is 10½ months past surgery to repair a torn ACL, was activated off the physically unable to perform list last Wednesday, but that was more a formality because if the Packers hadn't done it, he would not have been able to return this year.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO