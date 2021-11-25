Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Josiah Deguara

Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has had an uneven season this year. Crosby has missed eight field goals this year, the most in one season since the 2009 campaign. The lackluster performance of Crosby has led to some speculation that the team plans to replace him. Head coach Matt LaFleur reacted to such rumors on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Rams will look to get back in the win column coming out of their bye week when they head to Green Bay and face the 8-3 Packers. While a tough task presents itself, Green Bay is, however, dealing with an abundance of injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur...
Coming off a loss against the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers have an important showdown against the Los Angeles Rams ahead of them. A game that could potentially decide the NFC’s top spot, the Packers will need everybody healthy. One of those is star running back Aaron Jones. He...
GREEN BAY, Wis. — As young assistants on Washington’s coaching staff, Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur aspired to draw up and call plays for the most talented and experienced quarterbacks in the NFL. “We always would talk about what it would be like to coach a guy like Aaron Rodgers,”...
Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury has been a major talking point over the past few days. After all, he missed the Green Bay Packers’ practices heading to their Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams due to the ailment. Following Sunday’s win, more discussions on the issue and whether Rodgers...
In recent weeks, the national conversation regarding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers involved his vaccination status, his handling of COVID protocols and whatever the heck “COVID toe” is. That led to a moment with the quarterback flashing his little piggies for the world, in an image that requires enough coffee to numb your senses before viewing.
The Green Bay Packers could receive a huge boost this Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. On Wednesday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur had a somewhat encouraging update on All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Last week, the Packers activated Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform list. And yet,...
GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur never said on Thursday that franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari might not play this season. But the Green Bay Packers coach never said Bakhtiari would definitely play this season. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase...
GREEN BAY - The return of Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on hold after he missed a third straight day of practice. Bakhtiari, who is 10½ months past surgery to repair a torn ACL, was activated off the physically unable to perform list last Wednesday, but that was more a formality because if the Packers hadn't done it, he would not have been able to return this year.
The Green Bay Packers won’t have left tackle David Bakhtiari back in the fold until after the bye at the earliest. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that Bakhtiari, who is still recovering from an ACL repair, won’t play this week against the Los Angeles and his status won’t be re-assessed until after the team’s Week 13 bye.
Aaron Rodgers is officially the president of the Matt LaFleur Fan Club. The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed love to LaFleur, the team’s head coach, by wearing a funny shirt to the Packers’ flight to Minnesota for Week 11. The shirt read, “Our Coach Is Hotter Than Yours” and had LaFleur’s face within an outline of the state of Wisconsin.
For such an unhappy triumvirate of Cheeseheads, Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers sure do get to smile a lot on game days. Just ask their usually frowning victims from Detroit, Chicago and the Twin Cities. Since 2019, when Gutekunst, the general manager, paired Rodgers, the great and temperamental...
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur made it clear Monday: His team won’t be moving on from veteran kicker Mason Crosby, who missed another field goal on Sunday in Minnesota. Asked if the Packers would be making a change at kicker, LaFleur didn’t flinch. “No, I would say absolutely not,”...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The sports world is reacting to the tragedy at the Waukesha Holiday Parade. Five people were killed and 48 injured. Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur was asked Monday, Nov. 22, for his reaction. He said it puts life into perspective and his heart goes out to Waukesha.
The Green Bay Packers have officially lost offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins for the rest of the season. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that his multi-faceted offensive lineman would undergo season-ending knee surgery. Losing Jenkins is a significant loss to the Packers’ offensive line and LaFleur addressed what his absence would mean for the team going forward.
Green Bay’s Mason Crosby is having a year to forget, but he does not have to worry about his status as the Packers kicker. Over the last three games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, Crosby is just 2-for-6 kicking field goals. He nailed a 54-yard kick on Sunday (his longest of the season), but he missed from 32 yards.
A false start penalty on center Lucas Patrick and the overturned interception by Darnell Savage in the fourth quarter are among the plays from Sunday that Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur would like clarification on from the league office. LaFleur expressed confusion about the implementation of the rules on...
