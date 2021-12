Scientists have developed an entirely new soft-yet-strong, squishy material that's able to regain its original shape after being run over by a car – or to use a more natural example, after being walked over by an elephant. Made up of 80 percent water, the parts of the material that aren't water enable it to act like an ultra-hard glass when it's compressed. Researchers think it's the first time a soft material like this has shown such excellent resistance to compression. And after further development, the 'super jelly' could have a whole host of practical applications, the team behind the material says...

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO