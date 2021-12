Complaints have been ringing out about how few days the federal parliament is proposed to sit in the first half of next year. The parliamentary sitting calendar for 2022 has just been released. This includes ten days of sittings in the first three months of the year. Who decides when parliament sits, how often must it sit and what are the consequences of reduced sitting periods? What does the Constitution say? The Constitution largely leaves parliament’s sitting timetable for parliament to decide. There are some limitations. First, section 5 requires parliament to meet within 30 days of the day appointed...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO