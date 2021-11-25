High school students build tiny homes for foster kids

CHICAGO (CBS) — A lot of kids are busy writing letters to Santa for their most desired gifts. But kids who drop their wish lists in a Macy’s Santa Mailbox will be helping grant a wish to kids with serious illnesses. It’s National Believe Week! For every letter you write to Santa, Macy’s will donate $2 to @MakeAWish, up to $1 million. Stay tuned, tomorrow we’re unveiling Abi’s wish: to appear on a Macy’s billboard! https://t.co/43ZxyfbBBN pic.twitter.com/KnD0LtJDCn — Macy's (@Macys) November 29, 2021 It’s National Believe Week and Macy’s is donating $2.00 to Make-A-Wish for every letter to Santa dropped in its mailboxes. Make-A-Wish Illinois is hosting the Santa letter writing campaigns at Macy’s stores. There’s curbside pick-ups for letters. And if you can’t go to a store, you can also write a letter to Santa by clicking here or go to this site Macys/Social/Believe.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO