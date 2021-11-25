Grammy-winning trombonist, composer Slide Hampton dies at 89

Stephen Sondheim, the beloved Oscar- and Tony-winning composer and lyricist behind such productions as “Company,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Into the Woods,” and the lyrics “West Side Story” and “Gypsy,” has died. He passed away early on Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut at the age of 91. The New York Times first reported news of his passing.
Sondheim’s many works also included “Follies” (1971), “A Little Night Music” (1973), “Pacific Overtures” (1976), “Sweeney Todd” (1979), “Merrily We Roll Along” (1981), and “Sunday in the Park With George” (1984). Sondheim won Tony Awards for...
