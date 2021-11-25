ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammy-winning trombonist, composer Slide Hampton dies at 89

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 25 (ANI): Slide Hampton, who was a jazz mainstay on the trombone for more than 60 years, died recently at his home in Orange, NJ at the age...

