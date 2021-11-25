Study Aims to Observe Effects of Inhalation Technique, Medication Adherence Among Patients With COPD
Investigators anticipate the results will help physicians tailor treatment methods for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and help to better understand the demographic and clinical implications on peak inspiratory flow. A multinational, observational study will determine the impact of peak inspiratory flow (PIF), inhalation technique, and medication...www.ajmc.com
