Study Aims to Observe Effects of Inhalation Technique, Medication Adherence Among Patients With COPD

By Lauren Massaro
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators anticipate the results will help physicians tailor treatment methods for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and help to better understand the demographic and clinical implications on peak inspiratory flow. A multinational, observational study will determine the impact of peak inspiratory flow (PIF), inhalation technique, and medication...

Potential Markers of COVID-19 Severity Found Among Patients With Chronic Airway Diseases

Results of a retrospective study revealed potential markers of COVID-19 severity among those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, or chronic bronchitis. Eosinopenia and elevated lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) may serve as potential predictors of COVID-19 disease severity among patients with underlying chronic airway diseases, according to results of a retrospective cohort study.
Cerebral Small Vessel Disease and Stroke Risk in Fabry Patients

A small study found a correlation between age and small vessel disease risk that suggest the importance of regular brain MRI monitoring in patients with Fabry. Fabry disease (FD) is a rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder that affects the central nervous system, but data on cerebrovascular neuroimaging in FD patients are limited. A small study published in Molecular Genetics and Metabolism Reports evaluated a cohort of FD patients to assess the prevalence of brain ischemia and cerebral small vessel disease (SVD) in this population.
Study associates regular vigorous physical activity with improved cardiac response to exercise in people with COPD

A new study has found that people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) experience cardiac autonomic dysfunction, meaning that the heart's ability to speed up during exercise and recover afterwards is limited, regardless of disease severity. The study, published in Annals of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.
COPD Awareness Month: Pharmacists’ Role in Helping Patients Breathe Better

Pharmacists have the potential to make a positive impact by screening patients, providing counseling, encouraging beneficial interventions, and helping tailor patient regimens based on personalized needs. Over 16 million Americans suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and it is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States.1,2...
Study Determines PAH-SYMPACT Suitable for Use Among Patients With SAPH

A new study aiming to understand sarcoidosis-associated pulmonary hypertension symptoms and their impacts on patients’ lives determined that the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension-Symptoms and Impact questionnaire could be used to suitably assess patients. A new study determined that the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension-Symptoms and Impact (PAH-SYMPACT) questionnaire is a suitable self-reporting instrument...
Study: COVID-19 Booster Shot Effective for Patients With Cancer Regardless of Initial Antibody Response

Study finds COVID-19 booster shot was extremely beneficial for all patients with cancer, especially those with a blood cancer. The majority of patients with cancer without a measurable immune response following full vaccination for COVID-19 benefitted from a third dose, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators also found that the booster shot was extremely beneficial for all patients with cancer, especially those with a blood cancer.
Study: Anti-Inflammatory Medication Serves Important Role in Treating Pediatric Patients With COVID-19

Anti-inflammatory agents, including corticosteroids and intravenous immune globulin (IVIG), serve an important role in the treatment of severe pediatric cases of COVID-19, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care. IVIG also has an important therapeutic role in cases with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), the researchers said.
Only 55% of medical residents consistently complete discharge summaries for nursing facility patients, study finds

Only 55 percent of medical school residents reported consistently completing discharge summaries for hospitalized patients being transferred to skilled nursing facilities, a study published in the November issue of Journal of the American Medical Directors Association found. Researchers electronically surveyed 482 medical residents across three university-based programs in internal medicine...
Aspirus Medical Monday: COPD Awareness Month

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – November is National COPD Awareness Month. Tia Oliver, a registered respiratory therapist at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, shares what you should know about COPD and how to prevent getting it. First, she explains what COPD is. “COPD is an abbreviation for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This...
Review: More Investigation Needed to Understand Pathogenesis of Sch-PAH

Further investigation on the pathogenesis and treatment of patients with schistosome-associated pulmonary arterial hypertension (Sch-PAH) may lead to improved symptoms and higher rates of survival. A deeper understanding of schistosome-associated pulmonary arterial hypertension (Sch-PAH) pathogenesis, course, and treatment is needed given the uncertainty that still surrounds the condition, according to...
CRISPR-Created Model of Fabry Disease Sparks New Insights

Kidney organoids designed with the same mutation as that present in Fabry disease can help investigators better understand how the disease functions, authors suggested. A new report makes the case that stem-cell-derived kidney organoids can provide a meaningful model for understanding how Fabry disease affects the body and for developing therapies against the disease.
The Impact of Evolving Treatment Options in Multiple Myeloma, Part 10

Bruce A. Feinberg, DO, Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA, Thomas Ollis, MS, RPh, Joseph Mikhael, MD. Bruce A. Feinberg, DO; Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA; Thomas Ollis, MS, RPh; and Joseph Mikhael, MD, discuss the future treatment landscape for the management of multiple myeloma. Bruce A. Feinberg, DO: Joe, in...
Study Finds Link Between Thalassemia, Risk of Asthma

The study showed children with thalassemia had a greater risk of both atopic and non-atopic asthma. Children with genetic hemoglobinopathies appear to be at a higher risk of developing asthma, according to a new study of more than 800 children. Writing in the journal PLoS One, corresponding author Yao-Hsu Yang,...
Study reveals mental health vulnerability among COVID-19 patients

Regardless of mental health history, pre-existing medical conditions and illness severity, those hospitalized for COVID-19 had higher levels of PTSD, anxiety and loneliness compared to those hospitalized for non-COVID related illnesses at the time of discharge, a recent report released by University of Michigan researchers concluded. The study was conducted...
