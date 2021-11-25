ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ACT NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC Investigates The Following Deal

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • McAfee Corp. ( MCFE) relating to its proposed acquisition by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Under the terms of the agreement, MCFE shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/mcafee-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Level One Bancorp, Inc. ( LEVL) relating to its proposed merger with First Merchants Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, LEVL shareholders will receive $10.17 in cash and 0.7167 shares of First Merchants stock per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/level-one-bancorp-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Viasat, Inc. ( VSAT) relating to its proposed merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the agreement, Inmarsat shareholders will collectively receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/viasat-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2021 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact: Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC The Empire State Building350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405 New York, NY 10118 United States of America jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/act-now-monteverde--associates-pc-investigates-the-following-deal-301432156.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Dylan Isaacs Joins Sanctuary Wealth As Regional Director, West Coast

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Dylan Isaacs to the firm as a Regional Director. In this role, he will partner with and support Sanctuary Wealth teams on the West Coast, as well as recruit new advisors to the Sanctuary network.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises TPC Training On Its Sale To American Safety Council

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised TPC Training (TPC), a portfolio company of Frontenac Company (Frontenac), on its sale to American Safety Council (ASC), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont). TPC is a provider of workforce training; performance management; and environmental, health, and safety (EHS) compliance software solutions for industrial and highly regulated end-markets. The transaction was led by Erik Szyndlar, Andy Leed, Brian Titterington, Ben de Fiebre and Matt Calderon of the Harris Williams Technology Group.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Newcleus Names Steve McMaster Chief Financial Officer

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newcleus, a company that designs, administers, and services creative compensation, benefit, investment, and finance strategies, announced that Steve McMaster joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Newcleus announce Steve McMaster as Chief Financial Officer of the firm. "We are extremely excited to welcome...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers Acquisitions#Lawyers#Listed Companies#Mcafee Corp#Mcfe#Permira Advisers Llc#Gic Private Limited#First Merchants Corp#Viasat#Vsat#Inmarsat
TheStreet

Pluralsight Appoints Greg Ceccarelli To EVP And General Manager Of Pluralsight Flow

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, Inc., the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Greg Ceccarelli as EVP and General Manager of Pluralsight Flow. Reporting to Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard, Greg will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Pluralsight's Flow product line, helping engineering teams develop engineering insights and workflow efficiencies in order to optimize product delivery.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $175 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "GEEXU" beginning tomorrow, December 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "GEEX" and "GEEXW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Omnicom's Credera Launches Atlanta Office To Serve Southeast Region

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data, and technology, today announced the opening of a new office in Atlanta to support its growing roster of clients in the Southeastern United States. Credera is part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Darling Ingredients' Rousselot® Health Brand Obtains A Granted Patent From The European Patent Office For Its SiMoGel™ Solution

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rousselot ®, Darling Ingredients' health brand, and the global leader of collagen-based solutions 1, announces that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted the company's patent application for its SiMoGel™ solution - a gelatin-based solution for functional gummies. Launched in 2018, SiMoGel enables...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

GTCR And Corza Announce Acquisition Of Katena

CHICAGO and WESTWOOD, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that Corza Medical ("Corza") has acquired Katena Products, Inc. ("Katena"), a medical device company focused on ophthalmic surgery products. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, Katena is a leader in ophthalmic...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vishay Intertechnology SiC45x Family Honored With 2021 AspenCore EE Awards Asia Award

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) - Get Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Report today announced that the company's SiC45x family of microBUCK ® synchronous buck regulators has been named a 2021 AspenCore EE Awards Asia winner in the Power IC Product category. Offering output current ratings up to 40 A in the compact PowerPAK ® 5 mm by 7 mm package, the devices were honored in recognition of their increased power density and transient response compared to previous-generation regulators.
MALVERN, PA
TheStreet

Leatt Corporation Announces Date Of 2021 Annual General Meeting, Conference Call And Webcast

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT) a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced that its management team will remotely host the 2021 Annual Meeting of its Stockholders at 3001 Washington Blvd., Suite 400, Arlington, VA 22201 on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET, as well as via conference call and audio webcast.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs ups diversity targets as demographic data improves

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) on Thursday raised the number of diverse directors it wants on portfolio company boards, citing rising shareholder expectations and more demographic data showing who is who. Starting in March, Goldman Sachs Asset Management will expect companies whose shares it owns to...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Renewable natural gas company Opal Fuels to go public via merger with SPAC AcrLight in $1.75 billion deal

Opal Fuels LLC, a producer of renewable natural gas, said Thursday it is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.75 billion. Once the deal closes, Opal will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "OPL." Opal will have a total of about $536 million in cash, split between the SPAC's $311 million of cash held in trust, a $125 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, led by NextEra Energy, an affiliate of ArcLight, Electron Capital Partners, Gunvor Group, Wellington Management...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Moderna could be sued over vaccines as court upholds Arbutus patents

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) could face a patent infringement lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine after a federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected its challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS.O). Arbutus shares nearly doubled following the ruling, up 95% at $6.25. Moderna shares were off...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy