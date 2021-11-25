ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACT NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC Investigates The Following Buyout

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • IKONICS Corp. ( IKNX)relating to its proposed acquisition by TeraWulf, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, IKONICS shareholders will receive $5.00 in cash, one contingent value right, and one share of the newly combined company per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/ikonics-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Noble Corp. ("NE" or the "Company") ( NE) relating to its proposed acquisition by Maersk Drilling. Under the terms of the agreement, NE shareholders will receive one share of Topco common stock per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/noble-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • CorePoint Lodging Inc. ("CPLG" or the "Company") ( CPLG) relating to its proposed acquisition by affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, CPLG shareholders will receive $15.65 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/corepoint-lodging-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2021 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact: Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC The Empire State Building350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405 New York, NY 10118 United States of America jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/act-now-monteverde--associates-pc-investigates-the-following-buyout-301432154.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

