Biomanufacturing facilities in the US are being actively targeted by an unknown hacking group leveraging a new malware strain. In a new threat advisory, the Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center (BIO-ISAC) revealed that the first attack believed to be launched using this new malware dubbed “Tardigrade” occurred in the spring of this year. At that time, Tardigrade was used in a cyberattack on a large biomanufacturing facility though a second facility was hit using the same malware just last month.

