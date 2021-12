After helping LSU win the national championship in 2019, Dave Aranda bet on himself and accepted a head coaching opportunity at Baylor. Initially, it seemed like the first-time head coach might've been in over his head (2-7 in the pandemic season of 2020). However, Aranda's adjusted his mindset and evolved quicker than expected. With several opportunities available at the Power Five level, Aranda has elevated Baylor to No. 11 nationally with an 8-2 ranking ahead of this weekend's game at Kansas State, (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1) and he's elevated himself into a candidate for the highest caliber of job.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO