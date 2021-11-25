ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Gelatex Raises 1.2M In The Seed Round. Affordable And Scalable Manufactured Cell-cultured Meat Could Soon Turn Into Reality

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Estonian start-up Gelatex has a bold vision of starting a new chapter in the futuristic story "Cell-cultured meat cheaper than ever: how did it happen?"

Gelatex has found a solution to scale and enhance the production of nanofibrous material that could be used to grow cell-cultured meat. Within their innovative team composed of materials science and business development professionals, they found an opportunity to use multi-purposeful, cheap, and easy-to-use nanofibrous 3D scaffolding in the manufacture of cell-cultured meat.

This scalable scaffold is needed for manufactured cell-cultured meat production in order to give the meat structure. Without it, meat would just be a paté-type of mush. Currently popular electrospun and hydrogel solutions that are used to enable cell-cultured tissue products are 90% more expensivethan what Gelatex can do with their technology. If the currently popular manufacturing solutions persist, lab-grown meat will only be affordable for the richest of enterprises and individuals.Yet, by 2040 , cultured meat is estimated to make up 35% of global meat production. And the demand for meat will only increase in growing Asian markets.

Gelatex gained confidence from the USA Techstars accelerator to find worthy investors for their cause. The 1.2M seed round led by Change Ventures and Crosslight Partners is proof that early trend investors have faith in their vision and team . The question remains, however: are the cell-cultured meat producers ready to take a significant step in the manufacture of meat?

CEO of Gelatex , Märt- Erik Martens, emphasized the fact that the seed round is an early milestone for the start-up, but there are already multiple reasons to be proud of their achievements. "We are running multiple pilot projects with 8 out of 10 world's leading cultured meat producers. We have run enough tests to know that our cheaper nanofibrous materials can make a true difference in the texture of cell-cultured meat. Currently, one kilogram of scaffolding material costs about 100 000 euros. Today, because of our technology, we are able to produce nanofibrous scaffolds at a price less than 1000 €/kg easily. If we stay true to our ambitions and keep scaling our technology, it will cost only 40 euros in less than 5 years," said Martens.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696557/Gelatex_founders.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gelatex-raises-1-2m-in-the-seed-round-affordable-and-scalable-manufactured-cell-cultured-meat-could-soon-turn-into-reality-301432147.html

SOURCE Gelatex

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

AgroFresh Announces Implementation Of FreshCloud™ Quality Inspection By Starr Ranch Growers To Fight Food Waste

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS) - Get AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. Report, a global leader in produce freshness solutions devoted to fighting food loss and waste, today announced that Starr Ranch Growers, a leading Washington produce grower, packer and shipper, has chosen to adopt AgroFresh's FreshCloud™ Quality Inspection to digitally integrate their quality inspection efforts. The solution uses aggregated data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to sustainably address food waste reduction and derive supply chain insights through the FreshCloud digital platform, allowing for real time decisions with live analytics.
AGRICULTURE
Entrepreneur

BizzTM Raises $1.2 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. BizzTM has raised $1.2 million in a Seed round led by 2am VC, Axilor, marquee angel investors, among others. The brand will leverage the freshly infused capital to further expand its presence in 100 new cities across northern regions of...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Kenyan fintech Asilimia raises $2 million in a pre-seed round, plans to extend loans to MSMEs and expand in East Africa

On the other hand, the financing gap left by conventional banking institutions has presented an opportunity for innovation, leading to the birth of fintechs like Asilimia. The Kenyan startup has over the last three years been offering a lifeline to traders in Kenya by enabling them to make mobile money transactions that are devoid of transfer charges (through its Leja app).
ECONOMY
Road to VR

Dent Reality Raises $3.4M to Bring AR Turn-by-turn Directions into Retail

Dent Reality, the UK-based augmented reality startup, announced it’s secured £2.5m (~$3.4m) in funding, something the company plans to use to further its efforts to bring phone-based AR navigation into the retail sector. The funding round was led by Pi Labs, with participation from Europe’s Sugar Capital, Silicon Valley’s 7Percent...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultured Meat#Scalable#Meat Production#Materials Science#Estonian#Expensivethan#Asian#Change Ventures#Crosslight Partners
aithority.com

Global Supply Chain Intelligence Start-Up Trademo Raises $12.5 Million Seed Round

Led by Amit Singhal and participation from Saama Capital, including former Google and WhatsApp executives. Trademo, a global supply chain intelligence company, announced it has secured $12.5 million seed round funding. Trademo is building a global supply chain knowledge graph to help global-trade participants discover new opportunities, remain compliant with regulations, build operationally resilient supply chains, and grow commerce.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

GenesisAI Shared Unique Strategies For StartUp To Raise A Million Dollars In Seed Round Via Equity Crowdfunding

GenesisAI is the world’s first artificial intelligence platform that creates strategies and automates startup tasks to raise money via equity crowdfunding. In the past year, new businesses have undoubtedly raised the competitive nature of the startup ecosystem. These challenges are further highlighted when seeking capital for a new business. Hence, it is not unexpected to see several alternative methods of funding. As a result, we are now witnessing a trend where entrepreneurs are increasingly seeking these alternatives to the traditional ways of raising capital.
BITCOIN
decrypt.co

Solana DeFi Futures Protocol Cypher Raises $2.1 Million Seed Round

Solana's DeFi scene is growing. Cypher hopes to be the go-to synthetic futures protocol for the network. Sure, perpetual futures are great. But where do you go when you really need that expiratory futures fix on Solana?. How about Cypher, the futures protocol that wants to bring a new set...
MARKETS
Lumia UK

Exploring the Intel manufacturing environment through mixed reality

Today’s organizations have seen tremendous value in using mixed reality, as it rapidly changes how employees learn, work, and understand the world around them. With the unique value of mixed reality solutions, such as Microsoft HoloLens 2, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, organizations can drive workforce transformation with on-the-job guidance, hands-on training, and collaboration that is seamless, intuitive, and embedded into everyday workflows.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
healthcareittoday.com

LifeVoxel.AI Raises $5 Million Seed Round for its AI Diagnostic Visualization Platform

LifeVoxel.AI, a San Diego based medical platform for AI and Visualization, today announced it has raised a $5 million seed funding. LifeVoxel’s patented technologies empower instant and ubiquitous access to interactive imaging studies and data, with zero latency and zero client footprint, rendering them at 4K image quality. The platform...
ENGINEERING
TheStreet

Spire Global, Inc. Data Supports Global Commodities Supply Chain Platform

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) ("Spire" or "the Company") a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has announced that Minehub Technologies Inc (TSXV: MHUB, OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub"), an open enterprise-grade platform for digital trade in the mining and metals supply chains, will use Spire's satellite and terrestrial Automatic Identification System data (AIS), global vessel tracking data and vessel characteristics, to help power its commodities platform and optimize routing for bulk carrier vessels. The Spire Maritime solution is expected to bring improved vessel data efficiency across the open ocean to the mining and metals supply chains.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Immensitas Private Limited raises $2.3M in Pre-series A1 round

Boston [US], December 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): Immensitas Private Limited has raised $2.3M in a Pre-Series A1 round co-led by growx ventures, Artha Venture Fund (AVF), and DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. The round also saw participation from LogX Ventures and Atrium Angels, the ISB alumni sponsored micro VC fund. In...
BOSTON, MA
TheStreet

Canadian Solar Issues EUR 30 Million Green Bond To Support Project Development Growth

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (CSIQ) - Get Canadian Solar Inc. Report announces that Canadian Solar EMEA Capital Markets, S.A.U., an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar, on December 2, 2021 has successfully completed a € 30 million green bond issuance due on December 2026 under its € 100 Canadian Solar EMEA Green Medium Term Note Program in the Spanish multilateral trading facility (MTF) for debt securities (MARF). The notes are guaranteed by the Company and qualify as "green bonds" pursuant to the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles and the Green Financing Framework adopted by the Company in Europe, Middle East and Africa, or EMEA region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

WELL Health Provides Update On The Organic Growth Of Its Virtual Services Business, And Announces Tuck-in Acquisition Of CognisantMD's Ocean Platform, Canada's Leader In Patient Engagement Technology And EReferral Software

As of Q3 2021 and inclusive of recently completed acquisitions 1, WELL's Virtual Services line of business 2 had a run-rate revenue approaching $110M with over 50% Adjusted gross margins 3 and positive Adjusted EBITDA 3. Organic Growth for Virtual Services was greater than 50% 4 in Q3 2021. On...
SOFTWARE
sportspromedia.com

PickGuru raises UK£2.6m in seed funding round

Sports betting startup received pre-money valuation of UK£6m. Marshmallow and Paddy Power among new platform’s early investors. PickGuru, a new social gambling platform which is set to launch in early 2022, has raised UK£2.6 million (US$3.5 million) in an initial seed funding round. Founded by Oliver Slipper, the co-founder of...
GAMBLING
CoinTelegraph

AAG Ventures raises $12.5M in Private Round to create economic empowerment through play-to-earn and learn-to-earn

On Dec. 1, Singapore – AAG Ventures (AAGV) is pleased to announce the successful raise of over $12 million in its Private Round that concluded this week. The round was led by Shima Capital, Tribe Capital and Tess Ventures and includes HashKey Capital, Everest Ventures Group, Republic Realm, Portico Ventures, Genblock Capital, Kosmos Capital, Muses Builder, GDP Venture, Slayton Capital, Synergis Capital, ViaBTC Capital, Sanctor Capital, YellowBlocks, Oyster Ventures and Fomocraft Ventures.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

KingSpeed Reveals Huge Backers Following a Successful Private Round of $1.2M

[PRESS RELEASE – Hanoi, Vietnam, 26th November, 2021,]. With racing, upgrading car parts and trading gears, KingSpeed is more than just a NFT car racing game, it’s also a rising star in the NFTs gaming industry. Today, KingSpeed announced their $KSC’s public sales will start on Tuesday – November 30th on Krystal Go, followed by Game Station on December 1st and Oxbull on December 2nd & 3rd.
ECONOMY
AlleyWatch

Pronto Housing Raises $2.5M for its Platform that Manages Compliance for Affordable Housing Providers

The shortage of affordable housing is reaching crisis proportions across the country where many individuals are spending more than fifty percent of their income to secure housing. While new housing starts continue to increase, developers have traditionally opted to shy away from the affordable housing market and the associated regulatory requirements to focus on more lucrative opportunities. Pronto Housing is an end-to-end SaaS platform that manages the affordable housing compliance process, relieving property owners of the administrative responsibilities. By reducing the burden with technology, affordable housing projects become more economically viable, and in turn, this leads to an increase in the supply of affordable homes for those that are at risk of housing instability. By streamlining the process for property developers, they are able to take advantage of the many affordable housing development programs offered by the federal government and local government agencies. With Pronto, property owners can reduce the time spent on compliance by 5x. For residents, their annual certifications and application process is also optimized. The company, in beta, already works with a number of property owners that manage over 2000 units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bitcoin.com

NFT-Collateralizing South African Startup Raises $5 Million in Latest Seed Round

A South African startup, NFTfi, is reported to have recently raised $5 million which the company intends to use for boosting its business of collateralizing non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Cryptocurrency Loan Marketplace. According to a Techcrunch report, NFTfi’s $5 million capital raise was led by U.S. actor Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures....
MARKETS
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
CANCER
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy