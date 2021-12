For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the Toys for Tots program in how donations are coming in and how they will be distributed to children. "This year so far, as far as toys, we really haven't gotten very many coming in the boxes yet," said Diane Dutrow, who coordinates the Marine Toys for Tots program in Washington County. "(And) monetary donations are down this year."

