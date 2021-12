BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – The Great Plains Food Bank is doing whatever it takes to meet the needs of hungry people throughout the state this year. CEO Melissa Sobolik says just prior to the pandemic, about one in nine people relied on emergency food assistance in North Dakota. After COVID began, that increased to one in six. To make matters worse, food donations plummeted. But Sobolik says the Food Bank remains committed to meet the needs of hungry people.

