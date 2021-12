Kirby Smart understands that if awards come down to statistical achievements, Nakobe Dean may not have all that strong a case for the Butkus Award. Dean was named one of six finalists for the award after his impressive play for Georgia this year. He ranks second on the team in tackles with 50, tied for second in sacks with 4.5 and is tied for the team lead in interceptions with two.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO