Carthage High School’s National Honor Society and Key Club are sponsoring a community wide canned food drive with a celebration Dec. 2 at the school. “Especially around the holidays, there’s a lot of less fortunate people who don’t have the necessities of food and stuff like that, so we’ve been wanting to do something that will bring joy to everyone and help support those types of people,” said Mehek Ladiwala, co-president of NHS. “It’s very important to me because I just believe in good will and spreading joy, especially around the Christmas holidays and being able to share that with everybody else.”

CARTHAGE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO