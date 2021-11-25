ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chicago Bears release Thanksgiving Day Inactives List for matchup vs. Lions

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions will take on...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Bad News Keeps Piling Up For Vikings

The Vikings are yet again dealing with bad news when it comes to Covid-19. Patrick Peterson, who is vaccinated, has been placed on the Covid-19 list. He will need consecutive negative tests before being allowed to play against the Lions this weekend. Here’s Zim’s assessment of how realistic those negative tests are: “Not too many guys have passed those two negative tests, so you just have to let it play out and see where it goes.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Thanksgiving#American Football#The Detroit Lions
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns release latest Injury Report for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns will look to move back over the .500 mark when they host the Detroit Lions, who are looking to pick up their first win of the 2021 season. Just moments ago, the Browns released their latest Week 11 injury report and as you can...
NFL
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions' Week 11 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) are 13-point road underdogs against the Cleveland Browns (5-5). With inclement weather in the forecast, both the Lions and Browns are expected to rush the football heavily all throughout the Week 11 contest. For the Lions' defense, containing the returning Nick Chubb will be one of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Vs Lions Week 11 official inactives list

The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions face off in Week 11 of the NFL season. Both teams have a number of injury concerns going into the game. Earlier this morning we got updates from Ian Rapoport that noted Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones was unlikely for the game and Lions RB Jamaal Williams was likely to play.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Chicago Bears embarrass themselves during coin toss vs. Detroit Lions

Thanksgiving Day in Detroit means an issue with the coin toss. According to reports, the Chicago Bears embarrassed themselves during the coin toss before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Lions reportedly won the toss and deferred to the Bears. The Bears then attempted to defer back...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Detroit Lions: Thanksgiving day betting odds and prediction vs. Bears

The 0-9-1 Detroit Lions will host the 3-7 Chicago Bears this Thanksgiving. There are plenty of rumors swirling around the league suggesting that Thursday will be Chicago’s head coach Matt Nagy’s last game with the franchise. However, per Adam Schefter, Nagy has denied these rumors stating that he has not spoken with the teams’ leadership regarding his job status, but guiding the organization to a measly 3-7 record and perhaps losing to a bad Lions’ team with much of the nation watching might signal the end.
NFL
theScore

Lions' Goff to return for Thanksgiving game vs. Bears

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will return for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced. Lions head coach Dan Campbell previously hinted that Goff was likely to play after he missed Detroit's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns last weekend with an oblique injury. Goff, 27, was sidelined...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game recap: Everything we know

The opponent and the length of the kick might have changed, but the familiar script of the Detroit Lions losing on the last play of the game on an opposing field goal played out once again on Thanksgiving. For the third time this season, the Lions lost a game on the last play when the opponent kicked a field goal to seize the lead and the win.
NFL
wagertalk.com

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears NFL Week 12 Picks and Odds

WagerTalk NFL handicapper Tony Finn offers his Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears Week 12 betting preview for Thursday, November 25. At the time of posting, the Bears are a 3-point road favorite in Detroit, with the total sitting at 41.5 points. Stay on top of the latest NFL updates direct...
NFL
detroitlions.com

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Jared Goff said Tuesday he was going to be a game-time decision to play today in front of a nationally televised audience on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears with a strained oblique injury. The decision has been made, and Goff is active. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Bears’ laundry list of injuries raises concerns vs. Lions

The Bears released their injury report for Thursday’s game, and it’s starting to look like a CVS receipt. The team’s official Twitter account posted the Injury Report/Roster Moves Wednesday afternoon. Out of the nine players on the report, three have been ruled out for Thanksgiving Day. Four other players are...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Live score updates, highlights

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears kick off the Thanksgiving Day slate of games that have become so integral to this wonderful holiday. For Lions fans, it’s a chance to be grateful that we at least get this tradition every year, which means so much to generations of football fans in Detroit. For Bears fans, maybe they’re grateful to have this opportunity to get head coach Matt Nagy out of town for good. A loss to the 0-9-1 Lions would have to seal the deal for the struggling coach already in Year 4 of his reign.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy