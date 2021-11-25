ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

What Jose Mourinho Told Frank Lampard After Chelsea Sack

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Frank Lampard has revealed what Jose Mourinho told him after he was dismissed as Chelsea head coach.

Chelsea made the decision to part company with Lampard back in January after an 18-month tenure which saw him guide the Blues to a Champions League finish in the Premier League despite dealing with a transfer ban.

Thomas Tuchel took over and took the Blues to the next step, winning the Champions League for the second time in the Club's history just four months later in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVqU9_0d6kJtgV00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Lampard is yet to take another job following his Chelsea departure, but has revealed what his old boss Mourinho said to him when they caught up in the streets of London.

"I bumped into Jose round the streets after getting sacked," started Lampard on The Overlap. "He had a mask on, he whipped his mask off. He came over and gave me a big hug, and he went: 'Now you're a real manager because you've been sacked'. Cheers. I loved it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtuDg_0d6kJtgV00
IMAGO / Xinhua

The pair had gone head-to-head on the touchline when Mourinho managed Chelsea's London rivals Spurs.

Lampard also made a comment about Spurs, naming it his favourite away ground to play in.

He added: "We used to beat them a lot. We lost once. Before I came to the club, they called it ‘Three Point Lane’ rather than White Hart Lane. It was hostile in a good way."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea boss Lampard was interviewed by Aston Villa

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was interviewed by Aston Villa before they turned to Steven Gerrard. The Sun says Lampard was interviewed to succeed Dean Smith, but fellow ex-midfielder Gerrard was always the overwhelming choice to get the job at Villa. Lampard also ruled himself out of the Norwich job...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea boss Lampard told 'you don't merit Premier League job'

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has questioned whether former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard can land himself a new Premier League job. Jordan says he is not up to managing in the Premier League - and neither is Steven Gerrard, now in charge of Aston Villa. “The tragedy for Frank...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

A property developer, an ice hockey goaltender, agent to Milinkovic-Savic and the man leading Russia's anti-racism effort: As Duff and Shevchenko land manager jobs, what happened to Chelsea's other Mourinho-era players?

It was a memorable time for both Chelsea and Jose Mourinho. The self-styled 'Special One' more than lived up to his moniker with back-to-back Premier League title wins in 2005 and 2006. Mourinho's first spell in charge at Stamford Bridge lasted three-and-a-bit years and there were plenty of players who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho unsure what to expect from Shevchenko's Genoa

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is unsure what to expect from Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa on Sunday. It will mark the AC Milan legend's first game in charge since his appointment. Mourinho said, “I'm not saying that we are entirely in the dark, but it certainly has some difficulties. Playing against a new coach is rather unknown, but at the end of the day, Genoa and Roma both need points. It'll be entertaining, with the desire to win from both sides.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Thomas Tuchel
ESPN

Felix Afena-Gyan, 18, hits brace as Jose Mourinho's Roma sinks Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa

Ghanaian teenage substitute Felix Afena-Gyan's first senior goals earned Jose Mourinho's AS Roma a 2-0 victory at Genoa in Serie A on Sunday. Henrikh Mkhitaryan thought he had given Roma the lead in the first half with a thunderous strike, only for the eagle-eyed referee to rule the goal out after spotting a handball from Tammy Abraham as the effort flew past the English striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea return to the scene of Frank Lampard's demise at Leicester, but Thomas Tuchel has since placed his trust in senior stars who won him the Champions League... so, how else has he turned it around?

On Saturday, Chelsea will face Leicester in a return to the King Power Stadium which will bring back fateful memories of the beginning of 2021. Back then, in mid-January, Chelsea had just lost their fifth Premier League game in eight, with Leicester going top of the table after 2-0 victory against a hapless Blues, short of confidence and direction.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Man Utd: How did he compare to Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United in the wake of their 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday. Solskjaer, who returned to the club as caretaker manager in December 2018 before being appointed on a permanent basis in March 2019, departs with the club seventh in the Premier League having only won three of their last 11 games in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Champions League#Club#Overlap#Spurs
primenewsghana.com

Jose Mourinho fulfils €800 boots promise to Felix Afena-Gyan

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has honoured his promise by buying a pair of boots to Ghanaian prodigy Felix Afena-Gyan after scoring a brace against Genoa. The former Chelsea boss had promised the 18-year-old that he will deliver him with a pair of €800 shoes if he opens his AS Roma account.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Highsnobiety

Jose Mourinho's Secret Weapon? $900 Balenciaga Kicks

Tuesday's feel-good story goes to Roma manager Jose Mourinho, who, having given youngster Felix Afena-Gyan his professional debut at the weekend, then came good on a promise. The highly-rated 18-year-old came off the bench to break the deadlock just seven minutes after coming on, before adding his second with a 25-yard curler in stoppage time. In his post-match interview, Mourinho revealed the teen sensation had an expensive incentive to do so.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Frank Lampard Reveals Deleted Voice Note From Pep Guardiola

Frank Lampard has revealed Pep Guardiola sent him a surprise voice note showing support for him after a difficult start to life as Chelsea manager. Record goalscorer Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri in the hot-seat at Stamford Bridge and suffered a 4-0 defeat in his first game in charge. His youthful...
UEFA
The Independent

Frank Lampard reveals ‘toughest opponent’ he ever faced during Chelsea career

Frank Lampard has recalled how Andres iniesta was “the toughest opponent” he ever played against.The former Chelsea midfielder spoke to Gary Neville on The Overlap about the difficulty playing against the Spaniard during his time at Barcelona. Throughout the prime of Lampard’s career, the Blues enjoyed a fierce rivalry with the Catalan side, with both teams dominant forces in the Champions League.And those Barcelona sides that routinely faced Chelsea included legendary players such as Xavi, Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and others.But Lampard maintains Iniesta was the hardest to compete with.“Iniesta,” Lampard told Neville emphatically. “He could go either way on you.“Not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is a 'future manager' claims Jody Morris who believes the Brazilian is a 'leader of men' and reveals that he often wanted to discuss games with former boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will 'definitely' be a manager in the future according to Jody Morris. The 37-year-old Brazilian has made a giant impact at Stamford Bridge since his arrival on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. Morris was assistant manager to Frank Lampard at Chelsea until the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
492
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy